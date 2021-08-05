Surrozen to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen Inc. (Nasdaq: SRZN), a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, today announced that Craig Parker, chief executive officer, will provide a company overview and a business update at Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 12. Interested parties may access the live webcast via the Investors section of the Surrozen website at www.surrozen.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.



About Surrozen