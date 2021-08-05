checkAd

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), (the “Company”), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that it will report its Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Conference call details:  
   
Date: August 12, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-739-3880
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-5716

Pre-register for the call through this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10159467/ec400dc50c

All callers should pre-register for the call through the link above. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Beam Global call.

A webcast archive is available for 3 months following the call at the following URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Ralo ...

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The Company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the Company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Next PR
+1 813-526-1195
Press@BeamForAll.com

Investor Relations:
Kathy McDermott
IR@BeamForAll.com
+1 858-799-4583





