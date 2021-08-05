checkAd

Xunlei Limited Schedules 2021 Unaudited Second Quarter Earnings Release on August 12, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on August 12, 2021 before market open.

The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at http://ir.xunlei.com.

Conference Call
Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 12, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's second quarter results and recent business developments.

Conference Call Preregistration
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they can receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete. The Company would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused by not having an operator as a result of COVID-19.

Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5540038.

Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at http://ir.xunlei.com.

Following the earnings conference call, an archived version of the call will be accessible 2 hours after the call’s completion by dialing:

China:  400-602-2065
Hong Kong:  800-963-117
United States: 1-855-452-5696
International: 61-2-8199-0299
Replay Passcode: 5540038
Replay End Date: August 20, 2021

About Xunlei
Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

CONTACT: IR Contact:
Xunlei Limited
Email: ir@xunlei.com
Tel: +86 755 8633 8443
Website: http://ir.xunlei.com 





