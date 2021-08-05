Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

LONDON, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the “Company”, “Global Ship Lease” or “GSL”), an owner of containerships, announced today its unaudited results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 and Year To Date Highlights

- Reported operating revenue of $82.9 million for the second quarter 2021. Operating revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $155.9 million.

- Reported net income available to common shareholders of $30.1 million for the second quarter 2021 after $7.8 million net gain from sale of the 2,272 TEU 2001 built, containership, La Tour and a prepayment fee of $1.4 million on the completion of the refinancing of our Deutsche, CIT, HCOB, Entrust, Blue Ocean Credit Facility (“Odyssia Credit Facilities”), giving normalized net income(3) for the quarter of $23.7 million.

- For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income available to common shareholders was $34.2 million, after $5.8 million premium paid on the full optional redemption of our outstanding 9.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (“2022 Notes”) on January 20, 2021, an associated non-cash write off of deferred financing charges of $3.7 million and of original issue discount of $1.1 million, a non-cash charge of $1.3 million for accelerated stock based compensation expense, a prepayment fee of $1.6 million on the partial repayment of the Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility, the prepayment fee of $1.4 million on the completion of the refinancing of our Odyssia Credit Facilities and the $7.8 million net gain from sale of La Tour, giving normalized net income(3) for the six months of $41.5 million.

- Generated $51.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA(3) for the second quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $96.2 million.

- Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.83. Earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.00.

- Declared a dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the second quarter of 2021 to be paid on September 3, 2021 to common shareholders as of August 23, 2021. Paid a dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the first quarter 2021 on June 3, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of May 24, 2021, more than double the $0.12 per Class A common share announced on January 12, 2021, as a result of fleet growth and success in rechartering.

- During the second quarter 2021, raised $23.6 million net proceeds under the ATM program for the 8.75% Series B Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”). During the period from July 1, 2021 through August 4, 2021, a further $6.4 million net proceeds was raised under this ATM program. Since the inception of this ATM program a total of $60.8 million net proceeds has been raised.

- During the second quarter 2021, raised a further $7.6 million net proceeds under the ATM program for the 8.00% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 (“2024 Notes”). The total outstanding 2024 Notes as at June 30, 2021 was $117.5 million, which includes the issuance of $35.0 million of the 2024 Notes to the sellers of 12 vessels, as part of the consideration. Since the inception of this ATM program a total of $50.9 million net proceeds has been raised.

- During the period from April 1, 2021 through August 4, 2021, took delivery of seven 6,000 TEU Post-Panamax containerships purchased for an aggregate price of $116.0 million, and chartered them back to Maersk Line, as announced in the press release of February 9, 2021. In April 2021, entered into a new credit facility with HCOB for six of these seven ships and drew down all tranches of $10.7 million each, amounting to a total of $64.2 million. One tranche was drawn down in July. The seventh vessel was financed by a sale and leaseback agreement with Neptune for $14.7 million.

- On April 13, 2021, Kelso and Maas Capital sold an aggregate of 5,175,000 Class A common shares in an underwritten public offering at $12.50 per share. Our free float increased, although we did not receive any proceeds from the sale of these Class A common shares.

- On April 16, 2021, drew down in full on a new $51.7 million secured credit facility to refinance one of the three existing tranches of the Odyssia Credit Facilities that had a maturity date on June 30, 2022. The second tranche was refinanced on May 7, 2021 with a new $51.7 million secured credit facility. The third tranche was refinanced on May 27, 2021, with a new $54.0 million sale and leaseback agreement with CMBFL.

- On June 8, 2021, announced agreement to purchase from Borealis Finance LLC, 12 containerships with an average size of approximately 3,000 TEU and a weighted average age of 11 years for an aggregate purchase price of $233.9 million. All 12 vessels were delivered between July 15 and July 29, 2021. In July 2021, entered into a new syndicated credit facility with HCOB and Credit Agricole for a total of $140.0 million to part finance the purchase price. The remaining purchase price was financed by cash on hand and the issuance of $35.0 million of our existing 2024 Notes to the sellers of the ships.

- On June 16, 2021, announced agreement to purchase four 5,470 TEU ultra-high reefer capacity Panamax containerships with an average age of approximately 11 years for an aggregate purchase price of $148.0 million. On delivery, the ships will be chartered to a leading liner operator for a firm period of three years each, with a charterer’s option for a period of an additional three years. The ships are scheduled for delivery during the third and fourth quarter of 2021. The purchase price is expected to be covered by cash on hand and new senior secured debt.

- On June 30, 2021, sold the 2,272 TEU 2001 built, La Tour, for net proceeds of $16.5 million resulting in a net gain of $7.8 million.

- On July 12, 2021, Moody’s upgraded the Corporate Family Rating to B1 / Stable from B2 / Positive.

- Between January 1 and August 4, 2021, including the charters on the 23 ships we have either purchased or contracted to purchase year to date, we have added 40 charters (including extensions), representing approximately $906 million of contracted revenues and $662 million of expected aggregate Adjusted EBITDA - calculated on the basis of the median firm periods of the respective charters. 18 charters were for 1,100 – 3,500 TEU feeder ships, eight were for 4,250 – 5,470 TEU Panamax ships, and 14 were for 5,900 – 6,800 TEU Post-Panamaxes. Charter durations ranged from approximately 21 months to five years, with shorter durations for the smaller ships and longer durations for the larger ships. Rates were up significantly against those previously contracted.

George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease, stated, “Moving into the summer months, the containership charter market has continued to reach new heights, driven by strong underlying containerized trade and an ongoing tightness in the supply of ships. These strong fundamentals, combined with continued port congestion and a generally overburdened logistics supply chain, have resulted in effectively full employment of the global fleet, which has, in turn, driven charter rates to record highs and has led to extended charter durations, now several times what they have been throughout the last decade. Looking forward, we are very encouraged to see a highly constrained supply of containerships through at least 2023/2024, particularly in the mid-sized asset classes where we focus, and a prospective long tail of containership demand supported by both high consumer demand for imported goods and anticipated restocking simply to restore retail inventories to more normalized levels. We also factor in the tougher environmental regulations that are set to come into effect starting in January 2023. Compliance with these new regulations will not only have a positive environmental impact by reducing emissions, but will also require much of the global containership fleet to slow down substantially, thus reducing effective capacity, with a one knot reduction in speed equating to a reduction of approximately 5-6% in fleet capacity.”

“Against this backdrop, we have remained very active in acquiring high-quality containerships with strong return profiles and minimal downside risk. Already in 2021, we have grown our fleet by over 50% while adding over $900 million of contracted revenues and over $660 million of contracted estimated Adjusted EBITDA. Our ability to continuously engage in immediately accretive growth throughout the mid-sized and smaller vessel classes, and to unlock the full potential of vessels with best-in-class reefer capacity, has proven the strength and scalability of the Global Ship Lease platform while also dramatically expanding our earnings and contracted revenues. Even as we continue to grow by taking delivery of recently acquired vessels and pursuing further such acquisitions as meet our criteria, we also expect to realize meaningful earnings growth in the coming months as a number of our ships renew charters in the hottest market in recent memory. This combination of highly supportive fundamentals, a proven strategy, and clear visibility on both contracted cashflows and attractive growth opportunities puts GSL in a strong position to continue generating excellent returns and ensuring a reliable and appealing dividend for our shareholders.”

Ian Webber, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ship Lease, commented, “In tandem with the commercial success that we have achieved, with new multi-year charters ensuring that we will benefit from the current market strength well into the future, we have continually seized opportunities to optimize our balance sheet and improve our long-term financial strength. In the first seven months of 2021, by the full redemption of our restrictive 2022 Senior Secured Notes and our other refinancing initiatives, we have refinanced $377.2 million of debt, removing all material maturities through end 2022, and dramatically improved our debt service and amortization profile while reducing our blended cost of debt from 6.3% to 5.2%. With the enhanced financial capabilities provided by these improved borrowing terms and affirmed by a further credit rating upgrade from Moody’s early in the third quarter, we remain continually active to ensure that the true strength and long-term prospects of our business are fully reflected throughout our balance sheet and capital structure.”

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

(thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Three Six Six months

ended months

ended months

ended months

ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Operating Revenue (1) 82,871 71,376 155,851 142,323 Operating Income 45,404 29,682 75,676 50,078 Net Income (2) 30,065 12,605 34,224 13,226 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 51,469 42,655 96,212 82,634 Normalized Net Income (3) 23,733 13,943 41,498 24,420

(1) Operating Revenue is net of address commissions which represents a discount provided directly to a charterer based on a fixed percentage of the agreed upon charter rate. Brokerage commissions are included in “Time charter and voyage expenses”.

(2) Net Income available to common shareholders.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Net Income are non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”) financial measures, as explained further in this press release, and are considered by Global Ship Lease to be a useful measure of its performance. For reconciliations of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, please see “Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Revenue and Utilization

Revenue from fixed-rate, mainly long-term, time-charters was $82.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, up $11.5 million (or 16.1%) on revenue of $71.4 million for the prior year period. The increase in revenue is principally due to (i) a 3.9% increase in ownership days, due to the addition of six vessels during the second quarter 2021, to 4,255 in the quarter, compared to 4,095 in the second quarter 2020 (ii) a reduction in planned offhire days from 210 in the second quarter of 2020 to 168, (iii) increased revenue on charter renewals at higher rates from Maira, Nikolas, Dolphin II, Athena, Orca I, Ian H, GSL Ningbo and Julie, partially offset by decreases in revenue on renewals at lower rates from Maira XL, CMA CGM Alcazar, CMA CGM Chateau d’If and MSC Tianjin and, (iv) less idle time, down to 12 days in the second quarter 2021 from 194 in the second quarter 2020 mainly due to GSL Matisse and Utrillo which were held for sale as at June 30, 2020 and were sold in July 2020. The 168 days of offhire for dry dockings in the second quarter 2021 were attributable to five regulatory dry-docking. With 12 days idle time and 36 days of unplanned offhire days, utilization for the second quarter 2021 was 94.9%. In the comparative period of 2020, the 210 days of offhire for dry-dockings were mainly attributable to three dry-dockings in progress as of June 30, 2020, one for regulatory reasons and two for scrubber installation on Agios Dimitrios and MSC Qingdao. With 161 days idle time for GSL Matisse and Utrillo prior to their sale, 33 idle days for Julie and GSL Christen between charters and 20 days of unplanned offhire days, utilization was 89.6%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue was $155.9 million, up $13.6 million (or 9.6%) on revenue of $142.3 million in the comparative period, mainly due to the factors noted above.

The table below shows fleet utilization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Days 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 2019 2018 2017 Ownership days 4,255 4,095 8,125 8,111 16,044 14,326 7,675 6,570 Planned offhire - scheduled dry-dock (168) (210) (195) (434) (687) (537) (34) (62) Unplanned offhire (36) (20) (61) (59) (95) (105) (17) (40) Idle time (12) (194) (27) (250) (338) (164) (47) - Operating days 4,039 3,671 7,842 7,368 14,924 13,520 7,577 6,468 Utilization 94.9% 89.6% 96.5% 90.8% 93.0% 94.4% 98.7% 98.4%

Two dry-dockings for regulatory requirements were completed in the quarter and as of June 30, 2021, three such dry-docking were in progress. In 2021, we anticipate eight further dry dockings for the existing fleet.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses, which primarily include costs of crew, lubricating oil, repairs, maintenance, insurance and technical management fees, were up 16.1% to $28.1 million for the second quarter 2021, compared to $24.2 million in the comparative period. The increase of $3.9 million was mainly due to 160 or 3.9% net additional ownership days in the second quarter 2021 as a result of the acquisition and delivery of six vessels since April 1, 2021, all of which are Post-Panamax with on average higher daily operating expenses, offset by the disposal of GSL Matisse and Utrillo in July 2020 and due to crew replacement and delivery of spares which were significantly reduced in prior year periods as a result of COVID-19 restrictions and delays. The average cost per ownership day in the quarter was $6,609, compared to $5,902 for the prior year period, up $707 per day, or 12.0%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, vessel operating expenses were $52.4 million, or an average of $6,450 per day, compared to $49.7 million in the comparative period, or $6,125 per day, an increase of $325 per ownership day, or 5.3%.

Time Charter and Voyage Expenses

Time charter and voyage expenses comprise mainly commission paid to ship brokers, the cost of bunker fuel for owner’s account when a ship is off-hire or idle and miscellaneous owner’s costs associated with a ship’s voyage. Time charter and voyage expenses were $2.1 million for the second quarter 2021, compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease is mainly due to the decrease in idle days and unplanned off hire days resulting in lower costs for bunker fuel for owner’s account.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, time charter and voyage expenses were $3.9 million, or an average of $479 per day, compared to $6.2 million in the comparative period, or $762 per day, a decrease of $283 per ownership day, or 37.1%.

Depreciation and Amortization



Depreciation and amortization for the second quarter 2021 was $13.1 million, compared to $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in the amortization expense is due to the nine drydockings that have been completed since July 1, 2020. Depreciation was increased due to the acquisition of six vessels since April 1, 2021.

Depreciation for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $25.5 million, compared to $23.1 million in the comparative period, with the increase being due to the addition of six vessels since July 1, 2020.

Gain on sale of vessel and impairment of vessels

The 2001-built, 2,272 TEU containership, La Tour, was sold on June 30, 2021 for net proceeds of $16.5 million resulting in a gain of $7.8 million. As of March 31, 2020, we had an expectation that the 1999-built, 2,200 TEU feeder ships, GSL Matisse and Utrillo, would be sold before the end of their previously estimated useful life, and as a result performed an impairment test of these two asset groups and an impairment charge of $7.6 million was recognized. An additional impairment charge of $0.9 million was recognized on these two vessels in the three months ended June 30, 2020 for a total of $8.5 million in the six month period ended June 30, 2020. The two vessels were sold in July 2020.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $1.9 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the non-cash effect of accelerated stock based compensation expense recognized in the second quarter of 2020. The average general and administrative expense per ownership day for the second quarter 2021 was $436, compared to $567 in the comparative period, a decrease of $131 or 23.1%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, general and administrative expenses were $6.1 million, compared to $4.8 million in the comparative period mainly due to the non-cash effect of accelerated stock based compensation expense recognized in the first quarter of 2021. The average general and administrative expense per ownership day for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $755, compared to $587 in the comparative period, an increase of $168 or 28.6% mainly due to the non-cash effect of the accelerated stock based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $51.5 million for the second quarter 2021, up from $42.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, with the net increase being mainly due to the increased operating days and the addition of six vessels since July 1, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $96.2 million, compared to $82.6 million for the comparative period, with the increase being due to the addition of six vessels since July 1, 2020.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Debt as at June 30, 2021 totaled $835.4 million, comprising $684.2 million secured debt collateralized by our vessels, $68.7 million from sale and leaseback financing transactions and $82.5 million of unsecured indebtedness on our 2024 Notes. As of June 30, 2021, none of our vessels were unencumbered.

Debt as at June 30, 2020 totaled $845.0 million, comprising $267.0 million of indebtedness on our 2022 Notes and $4.7 million of indebtedness under a secured term loan, both cross collateralized by 18 vessels in the legacy GSL fleet, $59.0 million of unsecured indebtedness on our 2024 Notes, and $514.3 million other secured debt collateralized by our other vessels. As of June 30, 2020, five of our vessels were unencumbered.

Interest and other finance expenses for the second quarter 2021 were $14.0 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 12.5%, on the interest and other finance expenses for the second quarter of 2020 of $16.0 million. The decrease is mainly due to the full repayment of our expensive 2022 Notes in January 2021 and the partial repayment of our Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility in February 2021 offset by the prepayment fee of $1.4 million paid in the second quarter on the repayment and completion of the refinancing of our Odyssia Credit Facilities and the interest on the new loan with HCOB and new sale and leaseback agreement with Neptune.

Interest and other finance expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $39.3 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 10.7%, on the interest and other finance expenses for the comparative period, of $35.5 million. The increase is mainly due to $5.8 million premium paid on the redemption in full of our 2022 Notes in January 2021 compared to $2.3 million premium paid on the redemption $46.0 million of the 2022 Notes in March 2020 plus the acceleration of deferred financing charges of $3.7 million, and the acceleration of amortization of original issue discount associated with the redemption of the 2022 Notes of $1.1 million plus the prepayment fee of $1.6 million paid on the partial repayment of our Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility, plus the prepayment fee of $1.4 million paid on the repayment and completion of the refinancing of our Odyssia Credit Facilities and the interest on a new loan with HCOB and a new sale and leaseback agreement with Neptune, offset by decrease in LIBOR.

Interest income for the second quarter 2021 was $0.1 million, compared to $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Interest income for the six months period ended June 30, 2021 was $0.3 million, compared to $0.8 million for the comparative period.

Other Income/(Expenses), Net

Other income, net was $0.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to an expense, net of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Other income, net was $0.9 million in the six months period ended June 30, 2021, compared to an other expense, net of $0.4 million in the comparative period.

Taxation

Taxation for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was nil, compared to a credit of $3,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

Taxation for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was nil, compared to a credit of $3,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Earnings Allocated to Preferred Shares

Our Series B Preferred Shares carry a coupon of 8.75%, the cost of which for the second quarter 2021 was $2.0 million, compared to $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase is due to additional Series B Preferred Shares issued under our ATM program since June 2020. The cost was $3.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.8 million for the comparative period.

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders



Net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $30.1 million, including $7.8 million net gain on the sale of La Tour and the prepayment fee of $1.4 million on the completion of the refinancing of our Odyssia Credit Facilities. Net income available to common shareholders for the prior period was $12.6 million after $0.9 million impairment charges associated with the decision to dispose of GSL Matisse and Utrillo and $0.4 million for accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting.

Net income available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $34.2 million, after the $7.8 million net gain on the sale of La Tour, the prepayment fee of $1.6 million on the partial repayment of our Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility, the prepayment fee of $1.4 million on the completion of the refinancing of our Odyssia Credit Facilities, the non-cash effect of $1.3 million for accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting and new awards of fully vested incentive shares, $5.8 million premium paid on the redemption in full of our 2022 Notes in January 2021, and associated accelerated amortization of $3.7 million deferred financing charges and $1.1 million original issue discount. Net income available to common shareholders for the prior period was $13.2 million after $8.5 million non-cash impairment charges associated with the decision to dispose of GSL Matisse and Utrillo, the non-cash effect of $0.4 million for accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting, and $2.3 million premium paid on the redemption of $46.0 million of our 2022 Notes in February 2020.

Normalized net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $23.7 million, before the $7.8 million net gain on the sale of La Tour and the prepayment fee of $1.4 million paid on the repayment of our Deutsche, CIT, HCOB, Entrust Blue Ocean Credit Facility. Normalized net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020, was $13.9 million, before the $0.9 million impairment charges associated with the decision to dispose of GSL Matisse and Utrillo and $0.4 million for accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting.

Normalized net income for the six months period ended June 30, 2021 was $41.5 million before the $7.8 million net gain on the sale of La Tour, a prepayment fee of $1.6 million on the partial repayment of our Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility, the prepayment fee of $1.4 million on the completion of the refinancing of our Odyssia Credit Facilities, the non-cash effect of $1.3 million for accelerated stock based compensation expense, $5.8 million premium paid on the redemption in full of our 2022 Notes in January 2021, and the associated accelerated amortization of $3.7 million deferred financing charges and $1.1 million original issue discount. Normalized net income in the comparative period was $24.4 million, before the $8.5 million non-cash impairment charges associated with the decision to dispose of GSL Matisse and Utrillo, the non-cash effect of $0.4 million for accelerated stock based compensation expense and $2.3 million premium paid on the redemption of $46.0 million of our 2022 Notes in February 2020.

Fleet

Our fleet comprises 65 containerships, of which - as at August 4, 2021 – four have yet to be delivered. The first table below presents the fleet prior to the vessel acquisitions announced year to date (the “Status Quo Fleet”); the second shows the 23 ships purchased and contracted to be purchased year to date (the “Purchased Fleet”).

Status Quo Fleet









Vessel Name Capacity in TEUs Lightweight (tons) Year Built Charterer Earliest Charter Expiry Date Latest Charter Expiry Date Daily Charter Rate $ CMA CGM Thalassa 11,040 38,577 2008 CMA CGM 4Q25 1Q26 47,200 UASC Al Khor(1) 9,115 31,764 2015 Hapag-Lloyd 1Q22 2Q22 34,000 Anthea Y(1) 9,115 31,890 2015 COSCO 3Q23 4Q23 38,000 Maira XL(1) 9,115 31,820 2015 ONE 2Q22 3Q22 31,650 MSC Tianjin 8,603 34,325 2005 MSC 2Q24 3Q24 19,000 (2) MSC Qingdao 8,603 34,609 2004 MSC 2Q24 3Q24 23,000 (2) GSL Ningbo 8,603 34,340 2004 MSC 1Q23 3Q23 22,500 GSL Eleni 7,847 29,261 2004 Maersk 3Q24 4Q24 (3) 16,500 (3) GSL Kalliopi 7,847 29,105 2004 Maersk 4Q22 4Q24 (3) 14,500 (3) GSL Grania 7,847 29,190 2004 Maersk 4Q22 4Q24 (3) 14,500 (3) Mary(1) 6,927 23,424 2013 CMA CGM 3Q23 4Q23 25,910 Kristina(1) 6,927 23,421 2013 CMA CGM 2Q24 3Q24 25,910 Katherine (1) 6,927 23,403 2013 CMA CGM 1Q24 2Q24 25,910 Alexandra (1) 6,927 23,348 2013 CMA CGM 1Q24 2Q24 25,910 Alexis (1) 6,882 23,919 2015 CMA CGM 1Q24 2Q24 25,910 Olivia I (1) 6,882 23,864 2015 CMA CGM 1Q24 2Q24 25,910 GSL Christen 6,840 27,954 2002 Maersk 3Q23 4Q23 35,000 (4) GSL Nicoletta 6,840 28,070 2002 MSC(5) 3Q24 4Q24 13,500(5) CMA CGM Berlioz 6,621 26,776 2001 CMA CGM 4Q25 1Q26 34,000(6) Agios Dimitrios 6,572 24,931 2011 MSC 4Q23 1Q24 20,000 GSL Vinia 6,080 23,737 2004 Maersk 3Q24 1Q25 13,250 GSL Christel Elisabeth 6,080 23,745 2004 Maersk 2Q24 1Q25 13,250 Tasman 5,936 25,010 2000 Maersk 1Q22 3Q23(7) 12,500(7) ZIM Europe 5,936 25,010 2000 ZIM 1Q24 2Q24 14,500(8) Ian H 5,936 25,128 2000 ZIM 2Q24 3Q24 32,500(8) Dolphin II 5,095 20,596 2007 OOCL 1Q22 2Q22 24,500 Orca I 5,095 20,633 2006 Maersk 2Q24 3Q25 21,000 (9) CMA CGM Alcazar 5,089 20,087 2007 CMA CGM 3Q26 4Q26 16,000 (10) GSL Château d’If 5,089 19,994 2007 Hapag-Lloyd 4Q26 1Q27 14,500 (10) CMA CGM Jamaica 4,298 17,272 2006 CMA CGM 3Q22 1Q23 25,350 CMA CGM Sambhar 4,045 17,429 2006 CMA CGM 3Q22 1Q23 25,350 CMA CGM America 4,045 17,428 2006 CMA CGM 3Q22 1Q23 25,350 GSL Valerie 2,824 11,971 2005 ZIM 3Q21 1Q22 13,250 Athena 2,762 13,538 2003 MSC(11) 2Q24 2Q24 21,500(11) Maira 2,506 11,453 2000 Hapag-Lloyd 1Q23 2Q23 14,450 Nikolas 2,506 11,370 2000 CMA CGM 1Q23 1Q23 16,000 Newyorker 2,506 11,463 2001 CMA CGM 1Q24 2Q24 20,700(12) Manet 2,272 11,727 2001 Sea-Lead 4Q21 4Q21 12,850 Keta 2,207 11,731 2003 OOCL 4Q24 1Q25 9,400 (13) Julie 2,207 11,731 2002 Sea Consortium 1Q23 2Q23 20,000(14) Kumasi 2,207 11,791 2002 CMA CGM 3Q21 4Q21 9,300 Marie Delmas 2,207 11,731 2002 CMA CGM 3Q21 4Q21 9,300











(1) Modern design, high reefer capacity, fuel-efficient vessel.

(2) MSC Tianjin. Chartered at $23,000 per day through dry-docking in 2Q2021; thereafter at $19,000 per day, due to cancellation of scrubber installation. MSC Qingdao has a scrubber installed and will continue to trade at a rate of $23,000 per day.

(3) GSL Eleni delivered 2Q2019 and is chartered for five years; GSL Kalliopi (delivered 4Q2019) and GSL Grania (delivered 3Q2019) are chartered for three years plus two successive periods of one year at the option of the charterer. During the option periods the charter rates for GSL Kalliopi and GSL Grania are $18,900 per day and $17,750 per day respectively.

(4) GSL Christen. Chartered at $15,000 per day through May 2021, at which time the rate increased to $35,000 per day.

(5) GSL Nicoletta. Chartered to MSC at $13,500 per day to 3Q21; thereafter to be chartered to Maersk at $35,750 per day.

(6) CMA CGM Berlioz. Chartered at $34,000 per day through December 2021, at which time the rate will increase to $37,750 per day.

(7) Tasman. 12-month extension at charterer’s option callable in 2Q2022, at an increased rate of $20,000 per day.

(8) A package agreement with ZIM, for direct charter extensions on two 5,900 TEU ships: Ian H, at a rate of $32,500 per day from May 2021, and ZIM Europe (formerly Dimitris Y), at a rate of $24,250 per day, from May 2022.

(9) Orca I. Chartered at $10,000 per day through April 2021, at which time the rate increased to $21,000 per day through to the median expiry of the charter in 2Q2024; thereafter the charterer has the option to charter the vessel for a further 12-14 months at the same rate.

(10) CMA CGM Alcazar and GSL Chateau d’If. Both ships have been forward fixed to CMA CGM for five years at $35,500 per day, with the new charters due to commence in 4Q2021;

(11) Athena. Chartered to MSC at a rate of $9,000 per day through April 2021, at which time the vessel was drydocked. Thereafter chartered to Hapag-Lloyd at $21,500 per day;

(12) Newyorker. Drydocked in 2Q2021; thereafter chartered to CMA CGM at $20,700 per day;

(13) Keta. Chartered to OOCL at $9,400 per day through 3Q2021. Thereafter forward fixed to CMA CGM at $25,000 per day;

(14) Julie. Chartered to Sea Consortium at a rate of $9,250 per day through May 2021; thereafter extended at $20,000 per day.













Purchased Fleet















Vessel Name Capacity in TEUs Lightweight (tons) Year Built Charterer Earliest Charter Expiry Date Latest Charter Expiry Date Daily Charter Rate $ Actual/ Estimated Delivery date GSL Dorothea 6,008 24,243 2001 Maersk 2Q24 4Q26 Note(1) 26/04/2021 GSL Arcadia 6,008 24,858 2000 Maersk 2Q24 1Q26 Note(1) 26/04/2021 GSL Violetta 6,008 24,873 2000 WHL/Maersk 4Q24 2Q26 Note(1) 28/04/2021 tbr GSL Maria 6,008 24,414 2001 ONE/Maersk 3Q24 2Q27 Note(1) 28/04/2021 GSL Tegea 6,008 24,308 2001 Maersk 2Q24 4Q26 Note(1) 17/05/2021 tbr GSL Melita 6,008 24,848 2001 Maersk 2Q24 4Q26 Note(1) 25/05/2021 GSL MYNY 6,008 24,873 2000 Maersk 3Q24 4Q26 Note(1) 28/07/2021 tbr GSL Tripoli 5,470 22,259 2009 Maersk 3Q24 4Q27 Note(2) 3/4Q21 tbr GSL Kithira 5,470 22,108 2009 Maersk 3Q24 4Q27 Note(2) 3/4Q21 tbr GSL Tinos 5,470 22,067 2010 Maersk 3Q24 4Q27 Note(2) 3/4Q21 tbr GSL Syros 5,470 22,098 2010 Maersk 3Q24 4Q27 Note(2) 3/4Q21 tbr GSL Susan 4,363 17,309 2008 CMA CGM 3Q22 4Q22 22,000 29/07/2021 tbr GSL Rossi 3,421 16,309 2012 Gold Star 1Q22 2Q22 20,000 29/07/2021 tbr GSL Alice 3,421 16,209 2014 CMA CGM 1Q23 2Q23 21,500 29/07/2021 tbr GSL Eleftheria 3,405 16,209 2013 Maersk 3Q25 4Q25 12,000(3) 29/07/2021 tbr GSL Melina 3,400 16,209 2013 Maersk 2Q23 3Q23 24,500 29/07/2021 Matson Molokai 2,824 12,032 2007 Matson 2Q22 2Q22 20,250 15/07/2021 tbr GSL Lalo 2,824 11,951 2006 ONE 1Q23 2Q23 18,500 29/07/2021 tbr GSL Mercer 2,824 11,970 2007 Hapag 3Q21 4Q21 11,700 29/07/2021 tbr GSL Elizabeth 2,742 11,507 2006 ONE 4Q22 1Q23 18,500 28/07/2021 tbr GSL Chloe 2,546 12,212 2012 ONE 4Q21 4Q21 15,000 29/07/2021 tbr GSL Maren 2,546 12,212 2014 Westwood 4Q22 1Q23 19,250 29/07/2021 tbr GSL Amstel 1,118 5,167 2008 CMA CGM 3Q23 3Q23 11,900 29/07/2021 (1) On February 9, 2021 we announced that we had contracted to purchase seven ships of approximately 6,000 TEU each, which have now been delivered. Contract cover for each vessel is for a firm period of at least three years from the date each vessel is delivered, with charterers holding a one-year extension option on each charter, followed by a second option with the period determined by (and terminating prior to) each vessel’s 25th year dry-docking & special survey. During the firm periods of cover the seven charters are expected to generate aggregate annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $29.0 million. Five ships are chartered to Maersk from delivery; the remaining two (GSL Maria & GSL Violetta) will be chartered to Maersk upon completion of short charters to Wan Hai and ONE, respectively.

(2) On June 16, 2021 we announced that we had contracted to purchase four ultra-high reefer ships of 5,470 TEU each. These ships are scheduled to deliver in 3/4Q21. Contract cover is for a firm period of three years, with a period of an additional three years at charterers’ option. During the firm periods of cover the four charters are expected to generate aggregate annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $31.1 million.

(3) GSL Eleftheria. Chartered to Maersk at $12,000 per day through September 2021; thereafter extended at $37,975 per day.





Conference Call and Webcast

Global Ship Lease will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 today, Thursday August 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. There are two ways to access the conference call:

(1) Dial-in: (877) 445-2556 or (908) 982-4670; Passcode: 2096344

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.

(2) Live Internet webcast and slide presentation: http://www.globalshiplease.com

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through Saturday, August 21, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. Enter the code 2096344 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.globalshiplease.co

Annual Report on Form 20-F

The Company’s Annual Report for 2020 was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on March 19, 2021. A copy of the report can be found under the Investor Relations section (Annual Reports) of the Company’s website at http://www.globalshiplease.com or on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the audited financial statements free of charge by contacting the Company at info@globalshiplease.com or by writing to Global Ship Lease, Inc, care of Global Ship Lease Services Limited, 25 Wilton Road, London SW1V ILW.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York stock Exchange in August 2008.

As at August 5, 2021, Global Ship Lease owns 61 containerships, ranging from 1,118 to 11,040 TEU, and has contracted to purchase a further four ships, for a total fleet of 65 ships with an aggregate capacity of 342,378 TEU. 32 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

Adjusted to include all charters agreed, and ships contracted to be purchased, up to August 4, 2021, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters as at June 30, 2021, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.5 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.37 billion. Contracted revenue was $1.61 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.1 years.

Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

A. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income available to common shareholders before interest income and expense, earnings allocated to preferred shares, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of drydocking net costs, gains or losses on the sale of vessels, charges for share based compensation and impairment losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure used to assist in the assessment of our ability to generate cash from its operations. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternative to net income or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein both on a historic basis and on a forward-looking basis in certain instances. We have not provided a reconciliation of such forward looking non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure because such U.S. GAAP financial measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to us without unreasonable effort.

ADJUSTED EBITDA - UNAUDITED

(thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three Three Six Six months months Months Months ended ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to Common Shareholders 30,065 12,605



34,224



13,226 Adjust: Depreciation and amortization 13,136 11,578



25,519



23,126 Impairment of vessels - 912 - 8,497 Gain on sale of vessel (7,770) - (7,770) - Interest income (121) (193) (364) (831) Interest expense 13,998 15,984 39,254 35,539 Share based compensation 150 855 1,854 1,284 Earnings allocated to preferred shares 2,011 911 3,495 1,790 Income tax - 3 - 3 Adjusted EBITDA 51,469 42,655



96,212



82,634





B. Normalized net income

Normalized net income represents net income available to common shareholders adjusted for impairment charges, the premium paid on redemption of our 2022 Notes together with the associated accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount, prepayment fees on repayment of credit facilities, accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting and new awards of fully vested incentive shares, and gains or losses on sale of vessels. Normalized net income is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure which we believe will assist investors and analysts who often adjust reported net income for items that do not affect operating performance or operating cash generated. Normalized net income is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternate to net income or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Normalized net income may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.





NORMALIZED NET INCOME

(thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three Three Six Six months months months months ended ended Ended ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to Common Shareholders 30,065 12,605 34,224 13,226 Adjust: Gain on sale of vessel (7,770) - (7,770) - Prepayment fee on repayment of Odyssia Credit Facilities 1,438 - 1,438 - Prepayment fee on partial repayment of Blue Ocean Credit Facility - - 1,618 - Impairment of vessels - 912 - 8,497 Accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting and new awards of fully vested incentive shares - 426 1,346 426 Premium paid on redemption of 2022 Notes - - 5,764 2,271 Accelerated write off of deferred financing charges related to redemption of 2022 Notes - - 3,745 - Accelerated write off of original issue discount related to redemption of 2022 Notes - - 1,133 - Normalized net income 23,733 13,943



41,498 24,420





Safe Harbor Statement



This communication contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Global Ship Lease's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about Global Ship Lease's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," “should,” "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and Global Ship Lease cannot assure you that these projections included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

future operating or financial results;

expectations regarding the future growth of the container shipping industry, including the rates of annual demand and supply growth;

the length and severity of the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and governmental responses thereto;

the financial condition of our charterers, particularly CMA CGM, our principal charterer and main source of operating revenue, and their ability to pay charterhire in accordance with the charters;

Global Ship Lease’s financial condition and liquidity, including its level of indebtedness or ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditures, ship acquisitions and other general corporate purposes;

Global Ship Lease’s ability to meet its financial covenants and repay its credit facilities;

Global Ship Lease’s expectations relating to dividend payments and forecasts of its ability to make such payments including the availability of cash and the impact of constraints under its credit facilities;

risks relating to the acquisition of Poseidon Containers and Global Ship Lease’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition;

future acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending;

operating expenses, availability of crew, number of off-hire days, drydocking and survey requirements and insurance costs;

general market conditions and shipping industry trends, including charter rates and factors affecting supply and demand;

assumptions regarding interest rates and inflation;

changes in the rate of growth of global and various regional economies;

risks incidental to ship operation, including piracy, discharge of pollutants and ship accidents and damage including total or constructive total loss;

estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve its capital base;

Global Ship Lease’s expectations about the availability of ships to purchase, the time that it may take to construct new ships, or the useful lives of its ships;

Global Ship Lease’s continued ability to enter into or renew long-term, fixed-rate charters or other ship employment arrangements;

the continued performance of existing long-term, fixed-rate time charters;

Global Ship Lease’s ability to capitalize on its management’s and board of directors’ relationships and reputations in the containership industry to its advantage;

changes in governmental and classification societies’ rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;

expectations about the availability of insurance on commercially reasonable terms;

unanticipated changes in laws and regulations including taxation;

potential liability from future litigation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Global Ship Lease's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in Global Ship Lease's filings with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication.

Global Ship Lease undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Global Ship Lease describes in the reports it will file from time to time with the SEC after the date of this communication.



Global Ship Lease, Inc.

Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,963 $ 80,757 Restricted cash 17,465 825 Accounts receivable, net 2,872 2,532 Inventories 6,455 6,316 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,004 6,711 Due from related parties 2,007 1,472 Total current assets $ 183,766 $ 98,613 NON - CURRENT ASSETS Vessels in operation $ 1,212,642 $ 1,140,583 Advances for vessels acquisitions and other additions 27,645 1,364 Deferred charges, net 23,605 22,951 Restricted cash, net of current portion 5,076 10,680 Total non - current assets 1,268,968 1,175,578 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,452,734 $ 1,274,191 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 10,806 $ 10,557 Accrued liabilities 16,116 19,127 Current portion of long-term debt 95,312 76,681 Deferred revenue 6,243 5,623 Due to related parties 312 225 Total current liabilities $ 128,789 $ 112,213 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long - term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs $ 726,008 $ 692,775 Intangible liability-charter agreements 4,571 4,462 Total non - current liabilities 730,579 697,237 Total liabilities $ 859,368 $ 809,450 Commitments and Contingencies SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A common shares - authorized

214,000,000 shares with a $0.01 par value

36,283,468 shares issued and outstanding (2020 – 17,741,008 shares) 362 177 Series B Preferred Shares - authorized

44,000 shares with a $0.01 par value

36,772 shares issued and outstanding (2020 – 22,822 shares) - - Series C Preferred Shares - authorized

250,000 shares with a $0.01 par value

Nil shares issued and outstanding (2020 - 250,000 shares) - 3 Additional paid in capital 689,921 586,355 Accumulated deficit (96,917 ) (121,794 ) Total shareholders' equity 593,366 464,741 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,452,734 $ 1,274,191







Global Ship Lease, Inc.

Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING REVENUES Time charter revenue (includes related party revenues of $33,810 and $36,848 for each of the three month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $66,005 and $74,524 for each of the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) $ 82,871 $ 71,376 $ 155,851 $ 142,323 OPERATING EXPENSES: Vessel operating expenses (includes related party vessel operating expenses of $3,578 and $3,068 for each of the three month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $6,868 and $6,105 for each of the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 28,120 24,170 52,406 49,682 Time charter and voyage expenses (includes related party brokerage commissions of $781 and $591 for each of the three month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $1,470 and $1,201 for each of the six months period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 2,124 2,712 3,889 6,181 Depreciation and amortization 13,136 11,578 25,519 23,126 Impairment of vessels - 912 - 8,497 General and administrative expenses 1,857 2,322 6,131 4,759 Gain on sale of vessels (7,770 ) - (7,770 ) - Operating Income 45,404 29,682 75,676 50,078 NON-OPERATING INCOME/(EXPENSES) Interest income 121 193 364 831 Interest and other finance expenses (include of $5,764 and $2,271 Notes premium for each of the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) (13,998 ) (15,984 ) (39,254 ) (35,539 ) Other income, net 549 (372 ) 933 (351 ) Total non-operating expenses (13,328 ) (16,163 ) (37,957 ) (35,059 ) Income before income taxes 32,076 13,519 37,719 15,019 Income taxes - (3 ) - (3 ) Net Income $ 32,076 $ 13,516 $ 37,719 $ 15,016 Earnings allocated to Series B Preferred Shares (2,011 ) (911 ) (3,495 ) (1,790 ) Net Income available to Common Shareholders $ 30,065 $ 12,605 $ 34,224 $ 13,226







Global Ship Lease, Inc.

Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 32,076 $ 13,516 $ 37,719 $ 15,016 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization $ 13,136 $ 11,578 $ 25,519 $ 23,126 Impairment of vessels - 912 - 8,497 Gain on sale of vessel (7,770 ) - (7,770 ) - Amortization of deferred financing costs 957 994 5,363 1,921 Amortization of original issue discount/premium on repurchase of notes 92 143 7,136 2,282 Amortization of intangible liabilities/assets-charter agreements (1,959 ) (124 ) (2,461 ) 355 Share based compensation 150 853 1,854 1,282 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase/(decrease) in accounts receivable and other assets $ (1,768 ) $ 390 $ (5,633 ) $ 182 Increasse in inventories (476 ) (80 ) (139 ) (476 ) Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities 2,918 (11,749 ) (3,148 ) (5,154 ) Increase/(decrease) in related parties' balances, net 788 (1,526 ) (447 ) (3,460 ) Increase/(decrease) in deferred revenue 572 (1,659 ) 620 (4,968 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss - 1 - 1 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 38,716 $ 13,249 $ 58,613 $ 38,604 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of vessels and intangibles $ (98,400 ) $ - $ (98,400 ) $ (23,060 ) Cash paid for vessel expenditures (328 ) (277 ) (2,233 ) (1,385 ) Advances for vessel acquisitions and other additions (25,709 ) (1,079 ) (25,957 ) (1,279 ) Cash paid for drydockings (2,594 ) (3,117 ) (4,181 ) (7,189 ) Net proceeds from sale of vessels 16,514 4,119 16,514 4,119 Net cash used in investing activities $ (110,517 ) $ (354 ) $ (114,257 ) $ (28,794 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of 2024 Notes $ 7,606 $ - $ 22,702 $ 19,193 Repurchase of 2022 Notes, including premium - (625 ) (239,183 ) (57,822 ) Proceeds from drawdown of credit facilities 225,605 - 461,805 47,000 Repayment of credit facilities (23,021 ) (20,460 ) (53,838 ) (33,912 ) Repayment of refinanced debt (143,799 ) - (143,799 ) (44,366 ) Deferred financing costs paid (3,680 ) (89 ) (7,916 ) (969 ) Proceeds from offering of Class A common shares, net of offering costs (372 ) (37 ) 67,612 (76 ) Proceeds from offering of Series B preferred shares, net of offering costs 23,649 1,179 34,345 4,982 Class A common shares-dividend paid (9,347 ) - (9,347 ) - Series B Preferred Shares-dividend paid (2,011 ) (911 ) (3,495 ) (1,790 ) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities $ 74,630 $ (20,943 ) $ 128,886 $ (67,760 ) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,829 (8,048 ) 73,242 (57,950 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 162,675 97,734 92,262 147,636 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 165,504 $ 89,686 $ 165,504 $ 89,686 Supplementary Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 10,078 $ 21,909 $ 24,547 $ 33,098 Non-cash Investing activities: Unpaid drydocking expenses 1,890 482 1,890 482 Unpaid vessel expenditures 3,474 2,823 3,474 2,823 Non-cash financing activities: Unpaid offering costs 63 - 63 - Unpaid deferred financing costs 406 - 406 -





Investor and Media Contacts:

The IGB Group

Bryan Degnan

646-673-9701

or

Leon Berman

212-477-8438

