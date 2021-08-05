checkAd

Vystar Details Preliminary Plans for RxAir Spin Off as Shareholder Dividend

  • Separation of RxAir business offers pure-play investment opportunity
  • Vystar shareholders on the Record Date of January 5, 2022 to qualify for dividend of RxAir NewCo shares

Worcester, MA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation’s (OTCQB: VYST) Board of Directors has approved preliminary plans to spin off the RxAir UV light air purification business as a separate publicly traded company (RxAir NewCo). Vystar is planning the spin-off to result in Vystar shareholders owning stock in both companies in an anticipated tax-free transaction.

Vystar and its partners have invested substantial resources in RxAir for R&D and manufacturing, along with establishing a distribution network to relaunch its product line in 2020. With the world’s attention focused on COVID-19 and airborne transmission of viruses, and the ability of RxAir UV light air purifiers to inactivate more than 99.9% of airborne viruses, bacteria and other pathogens, including the coronaviruses; influenza; tuberculosis; and MRSA, this is an optimal time for the spin-off. Vystar believes the spin-off will create equity value, making the total equity greater than the sum of the parts.

“By separating RxAir, we hope to create a high-performing, pure-play company where strategic and budget decisions can be based solely on the best interests of growing the company and revenues in that specific market without the distractions or business and budgetary demands of our subsidiaries in disparate industries,” stated Steve Rotman, CEO of Vystar Corporation. “We anticipate that creating the RxAir NewCo pure-play could unlock additional value for our shareholders, as well as make it more attractive to potential investors and customers as we plan for future product line expansion.”

Rational for Separation

  • RxAir would have its own investor base whose understanding and interests are aligned with RxAir’s value proposition, which could be more accretive to the values of the entities separately than the value they would have together
  • The company would have the ability to raise capital and pursue partnerships based on their specific industries
  • Each company would be able to recruit, motivate and retain top talent via equity-based compensation directly relating to their industry-specific contribution that impacts company performance.
  • Each company would be insulated from the highs and lows of the other.
  • Vystar and RxAir NewCo would both benefit from an undiluted concentration on their separate priorities
