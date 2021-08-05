checkAd

Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Panel Information:
Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Time: 4:40 PM ET
Webcast:  A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the company’s website at www.cidara.com.

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to AVCs for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications
(203) 430-9545
pbursey@lifescicomms.com





