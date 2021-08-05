Macarthur Strengthens DSO Export Position in the Yilgarn Region With Additional Rail Haulage Deal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has agreed terms with Aurizon, for the transport of direct shipment ore (DSO) at a rate of up to 500,000 tonnes per annum between West Kalgoorlie and Kwinana.



Macarthur’s combined rail position now extends the Company’s potential access to rail haulage capacity in Western Australia to almost 1 million tonnes over the next 12 months, and up to 2.1 million tonnes in aggregate over 4 years, subject to securing matching port access.