Macarthur Strengthens DSO Export Position in the Yilgarn Region With Additional Rail Haulage Deal
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or
Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has agreed terms with Aurizon, for the transport of direct shipment ore (DSO) at a rate of up to 500,000 tonnes per annum between West
Kalgoorlie and Kwinana.
Macarthur’s combined rail position now extends the Company’s potential access to rail haulage capacity in Western Australia to almost 1 million tonnes over the next 12 months, and up to 2.1 million tonnes in aggregate over 4 years, subject to securing matching port access.
|
Highlights
Increasing Macarthur’s aggregated rail access is critical to accelerating the Company’s early revenue objectives. The maximising of rail capacity is subject to successfully securing matching capacity at Fremantle and Esperance ports.
0 Kommentare