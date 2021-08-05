checkAd

Macarthur Strengthens DSO Export Position in the Yilgarn Region With Additional Rail Haulage Deal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has agreed terms with Aurizon, for the transport of direct shipment ore (DSO) at a rate of up to 500,000 tonnes per annum between West Kalgoorlie and Kwinana.

Macarthur’s combined rail position now extends the Company’s potential access to rail haulage capacity in Western Australia to almost 1 million tonnes over the next 12 months, and up to 2.1 million tonnes in aggregate over 4 years, subject to securing matching port access.

  Highlights 
  • Macarthur enters into a rail haulage agreement with Aurizon for the transport of iron ore at a rate of up to 500,000 tonnes per annum between West Kalgoorlie and Kwinana.

  • The term of the agreement is for 12 months and is subject to conditions including Macarthur securing matching port capacity and Aurizon satisfying regulatory approvals.

  • Macarthur’s potential access to rail haulage capacity in Western Australia has expanded to almost 1 million tonnes over the next 12 months, and up to 2.1 million tonnes in aggregate over 4 years.

  • DSO mine planning work at Ularring continues to be accelerated to allow Macarthur to target commencement of mining operations at the earliest available opportunity. 

  • The combined rail paths also provide an opportunity to export direct shipment ore (DSO) lump and fines products secured from GWR Group (ASX: GWR) under a recently announced mine-gate sale agreement (see announcement: here).

  • Macarthur aims to take the lead in continuing to open up export pathways in the Yilgarn region as it advances opportunities that can help it take advantage of current strong iron ore prices and deliver increased value for shareholders.

Increasing Macarthur’s aggregated rail access is critical to accelerating the Company’s early revenue objectives. The maximising of rail capacity is subject to successfully securing matching capacity at Fremantle and Esperance ports.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Macarthur Strengthens DSO Export Position in the Yilgarn Region With Additional Rail Haulage Deal VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has agreed terms with Aurizon, for the transport of direct …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board