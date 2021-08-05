checkAd

Exela HR Solutions – Comprehensive Human Resource Outsourcing Services – Goes Live in India and the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced the launch of Exela HR Solutions, a robust human resource outsourcing service available in India and the United States. As organizations attempt to reinforce their HR operations following disruptions caused by COVID-19, the launch of Exela’s HR Solutions will empower enterprises and SMB’s to strengthen their HR functions with end-to-end, integrated human resource services that complement Exela’s full-suite, recruit-to-retire HR platform, HCM. View the offerings at: https://ehrs.exelatech.com.

As a global company with more than 18,000 employees in 23 countries, and as a critical operational partner for other global enterprises, Exela has built human resources management into the foundation of its business. Through broad experience, a talented labor force, and proprietary tools, Exela is positioned to offer expert HR solutions to our customers.

“The backbone of any business, big or small, is its employees. At Exela HR Solutions, we understand this. With our technology-enabled HR solutions, businesses can concentrate on maximizing employee potential and working on long-term goals that are most important to the business,” said Sandeep Sapru, Senior Vice President, APAC, Exela Technologies.

Exela HR Solutions uses in-depth industry expertise, powerful insights, robust data analysis, and focus-driven strategies to help clients align their workforce, processes, and business values to give them the edge they need to thrive in these competitive times. From recruitment and payroll processing to employee benefits administration and tax processing, Exela’s HR strategies help companies better achieve their desired goals in today’s fast-paced business environment.

“With the global market for HRO projected to grow significantly, we want to drive the outsourcing decisions of our clients by enabling them with better technology, enriched employee experiences, powerful analytics, and better safeguards for their HR functions,” added Srini Murali, President, Americas and APAC, Exela Technologies. “In the long run, Exela HR Solutions can help clients save time and resources, fuel business growth, and, most importantly, build a strong workforce.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exela HR Solutions – Comprehensive Human Resource Outsourcing Services – Goes Live in India and the United States IRVING, Texas, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced the launch of Exela HR Solutions, a robust human resource outsourcing service available in India and the United States. As …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board