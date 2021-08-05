checkAd

Clubhouse Media President Chris Young Featured in Exclusive Benzinga Interview

Clubhouse Media Co-Founder Discusses Company Origins, Business Model, and Strategic Path Ahead

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a total aggregate global social media reach of more than 400 million followers, is pleased to announce that the Company’s President and Co-founder Chris Young was featured in an exclusive interview with Michael Murray, Director of Digital Growth at Benzinga.

Interview Highlights

In the interview, Young discussed how Clubhouse Media got started, including his time as a talent agent, entertainment lawyer, and YouTube influencer. He notes that the Company began on the premise that collaboration and cohabitation among popular social media influencers held the potential to drive enormous synergistic value.

Young also discussed how the global healthcare pandemic crisis helped to accelerate Clubhouse Media’s rapid rise in 2020 and early 2021 as time spent on social media ballooned around the world. During this period, the Company also benefitted from frequent organic coverage in major media outlets, with feature stories appearing in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Business Insider, Cosmo, Seventeen, and Forbes, which helped to drive significant scaling in 2021.

In the interview, Young also talked about the role acquisitions play as a key driver of strategic growth as the Company looks for targets that present strong synergies. Clubhouse Media has an in-house talent agency. It has acquired, and seeks to acquire, key software elements. The Company’s longer-term vision is to acquire or develop in-house brands that carry the potential to drive growth and significantly strengthen margins over time.

“Our ultimate goal is to own a lot of those brands, internally, so that we can drive a higher bottom-line and build … a brand that could revolve around our influencers,” Young told Benzinga.

As to the near-term future, Young noted that the Company would likely add more influencer houses to its roster, and potentially move to a hotel “Soho House” model for influencers.

He also said he believes the ad industry is evolving toward increasing reliance on social media influencers, providing a natural tailwind for the Company given its positioning in the influencer space.

