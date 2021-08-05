checkAd

Lightbridge Executive Vice President Dr. Andrey Mushakov to Speak at American Nuclear Society Utility Working Conference

Joins Panel on Accident Tolerant Fuels on August 10, 2021

RESTON, Va., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Dr. Andrey Mushakov, Executive Vice President, Nuclear Operations at Lightbridge Corporation, will be a panelist at the American Nuclear Society (ANS) Utility Working Conference. The conference will be held from August 8-11 at the JW Marriott Marco Island in Marco Island, FL.

The panel discussion on August 10 will focus on Accident Tolerant Fuels, covering the economic performance benefits associated with these fuels enabled by improved safety benefits. The economic performance benefit discussion will include both hard dollar cost reductions and future avoided costs. The panel discussions will include details on increased fuel cycle flexibility and economic performance, improved accident performance, and enhanced ability for flexible operation. Within this discussion, Dr. Mushakov will provide remarks about the improved safety and economic benefits of Lightbridge Fuel.

For more information on this event, please visit: https://www.ans.org/meetings/uwc2021/session/view-666/

About the American Nuclear Society

Established in 1954, ANS is an international professional organization of engineers and scientists devoted to the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology. Its more than 10,000 members represent government, academia, research laboratories, medical facilities, and private industry. ANS’s mission is to advance, foster, and spur the development and application of nuclear science, engineering, and technology to benefit society.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for Small Modular Reactors, as well as existing light-water reactors, which significantly enhances reactor safety, economics, and fuel proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

