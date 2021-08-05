Lightbridge Executive Vice President Dr. Andrey Mushakov to Speak at American Nuclear Society Utility Working Conference

Joins Panel on Accident Tolerant Fuels on August 10, 2021

RESTON, Va., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Dr. Andrey Mushakov, Executive Vice President, Nuclear Operations at Lightbridge Corporation, will be a panelist at the American Nuclear Society (ANS) Utility Working Conference. The conference will be held from August 8-11 at the JW Marriott Marco Island in Marco Island, FL.



The panel discussion on August 10 will focus on Accident Tolerant Fuels, covering the economic performance benefits associated with these fuels enabled by improved safety benefits. The economic performance benefit discussion will include both hard dollar cost reductions and future avoided costs. The panel discussions will include details on increased fuel cycle flexibility and economic performance, improved accident performance, and enhanced ability for flexible operation. Within this discussion, Dr. Mushakov will provide remarks about the improved safety and economic benefits of Lightbridge Fuel.