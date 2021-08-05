checkAd

PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year End Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $3.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $3.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net income was $12.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the year ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Results for the year ended June 30, 2021 include a benefit for loan losses of $673,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, net of tax, which includes the release of the qualitative reserves established in the prior fiscal year associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The prior year results include a provision for loan losses of $3.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, net of tax, for the year ended June 30, 2020, of which $1.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, net of tax, related to the establishment of these qualitative reserves. Substantially all of these qualitative reserves have been released as of June 30, 2021.

On July 28, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable on or about September 3, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Year End Highlights

  • Earnings before income tax expense and provision for loan losses of $4.3 million for the current quarter increased 17.1% from the linked quarter and 4.4% from the same quarter last year. Earnings before income tax expense and provision for loan losses of $15.1 million for the current year was unchanged from the prior year.
  • Net interest income of $12.6 million for the current quarter increased 8.1% from the linked quarter and 9.8% from the same quarter last year. Net interest income of $47.3 million for the current year increased 1.4% from the prior year.
  • Tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.81% for the current quarter, an increase from 2.69% in the linked quarter and 2.73% for the same quarter last year. Tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.73% for the current year, a decrease from 2.89% in the prior year.
  • The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.48% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.59% in the linked quarter and 0.97% for the same quarter last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposit was 0.64% for the current year, a decrease from 1.14% in the prior year.
  • The efficiency ratio was 67.43% for the current quarter compared to 70.10% for the linked quarter and 67.53% for the prior year quarter. The efficiency ratio was 69.73% for the current year compared to 69.62% in the prior year.
  • Average loans receivable, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, a decrease from $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year.
  • Average deposits of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, increases of 5.8% and 10.1% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively.
  • Allowance for loan losses to total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) of 0.66% as of June 30, 2021, a decrease from 0.71% as of June 30, 2020.
  • Non-performing loans of $5.8 million, or 0.48% of total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans), as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.17% as of March 31, 2021 and 0.15% as of June 30, 2020. The increase in the current quarter was the result of one commercial mortgage with an LTV of 53.9% upon origination being placed on nonaccrual status.
  • Loans on a COVID-19 related payment deferral totaled $27.3 million, or 2.21% of gross loans, compared to $34.4 million, or 2.71% of gross loans as of March 31, 2021. Loans on deferral totaling $12.5 million, $1.3 million and $13.5 million are scheduled to resume payments in the next three consecutive quarters, respectively.

President’s Comments

Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation, commented, “We are pleased with the Company’s solid operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2021. I am proud of what our team achieved over the past 12 months during a time of disruption and uncertainty presented by the pandemic, especially during the first half of our fiscal year. Our employees came together and provided vital support to our communities during this difficult period. That support included participation in the PPP program, loan payment deferrals, loan modifications and fee waivers. All of this was accomplished while adjusting to a new work environment and all the challenges that it presented operationally. As the economy continues to improve, PCSB with strong liquidity and capital is well positioned to build on these results in fiscal 2022 and continue to create value for our shareholders.”

Income Statement Summary

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $3.4 million, a $182,000 decrease from the linked quarter and a $450,000 increase from the prior year period. The change from the linked quarter is primarily due to an $899,000 increase in the provision for loan losses, a $295,000 increase in noninterest expense and a $24,000 decrease in noninterest income, partially offset by a $944,000 increase in net interest income and a $92,000 decrease in income tax expense. The change from the prior year period is primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in net interest income and a $304,000 decrease in provision for loan losses, partially offset by a $609,000 decrease in noninterest income, a $334,000 increase in noninterest expense, and a $33,000 increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $12.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, increases of $944,000 and $1.1 million, or 8.1% and 9.8%, compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The increase compared to the linked quarter is primarily the result of a $65.4 million, or 3.8%, increase in average interest-earning assets and a 12 basis point increase in the tax equivalent net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year period is primarily the result of a $115.7 million, or 6.9%, increase in average interest-earning assets and an 8 basis point increase in the tax equivalent net interest margin.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.81% for the current quarter, reflecting increases of 12 basis points compared to 2.69% in the linked quarter and 8 basis points compared to 2.73% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the effect of PPP loans, was 2.68% for the current quarter compared to 2.62% in the linked quarter and 2.68% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net interest margin was 2.65% for the current year compared to 2.88% in the prior year. Adjusted margin for the current quarter is unchanged compared to the prior year quarter as pressures on asset yields, driven by lower market interest rates and significant increases in cash liquidity, were offset by a reduction in the cost of funds. The increase in adjusted margin compared to the linked quarter is the result of a stable yield on assets and the continued decrease in the average cost of funds.

The Company recognized PPP loan interest and origination fee income (net of costs) of $516,000 in the current quarter, compared to $279,000 in the linked quarter and $172,000 in the prior year quarter. PPP loan interest and origination fee income (net of costs) totaled $1.2 million for the current year compared to $172,000 in the prior year. Unearned origination fees (net of costs) on PPP loans totaled $1.0 million as of June 30, 2021 and will be recognized in income over the remaining lives of the loans and the timing of such income is largely dependent on the timing of forgiveness.

Tax equivalent yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.26%, a 3 basis point increase from the prior quarter and a 27 basis point decrease from the prior year quarter. The increase in asset yield compared to the linked quarter was a result of $610,000 in loan prepayment fees as well as the deployment of excess cash liquidity into investment securities. The decrease in yield compared to the prior year quarter is a result of decreases in market interest rates, lower average loan balances due to muted origination activity, the origination of lower yielding PPP loans, and significant increases in liquidity over the last twelve months. The rate of asset yield decrease (excluding the effects of PPP income) has slowed in recent quarters due to a more stable yield curve and earning asset composition.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.48% for the current quarter, decreases of 11 basis points and 49 basis points from 0.59% and 0.97% in the prior quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. In response to the significant decrease in market interest rates in March 2020, deposit rate reductions have been implemented throughout the last year, the effects of which continue to be realized. As of quarter end, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.42%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.59% for the current quarter, decreases of 11 basis points from 0.70% in the prior quarter and 46 basis points from 1.05% in the prior year quarter. During fiscal year 2022, the Company has $27.5 million of wholesale funding maturing, comprised of FHLB advances and brokered time deposits, with a weighted average cost of 2.43%.

The provision for loan losses was $5,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a benefit for loan losses of $894,000 for the linked quarter and a provision for loan losses of $309,000 for the prior year quarter. Included in the linked quarter was a benefit for loan losses associated with the release of qualitative reserves established in the prior fiscal year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loans on a COVID-19 related payment deferral totaled $27.3 million, or 2.21% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2021, compared to $34.4 million, or 2.71% of the gross loans, as of March 31, 2021. Recoveries, net of charge-offs, were $11,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $82,000 for the linked quarter and charge-offs, net of recoveries, of $17,000 for the prior year quarter.   Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) was 0.48% as of June 30, 2021, an increase from 0.17% as of March 31, 2021 and 0.15% as of June 30, 2020. The increase in non-performing loans for the current quarter relates to one non-owner-occupied commercial mortgage loan with an outstanding principal balance of $3.6 million at June 30, 2021. The loan has been granted a principal and interest payment deferral through January 2022 and has a loan-to-value ratio of 53.9% based on the collateral value upon origination.

The table below provides additional detail for those loans on deferral as of June 30, 2021 (dollar amounts in thousands):

Industry Sector: Number of
loans 		  Recorded
Investment (2) (3) 		  % secured by
real estate
collateral 		  Loan-to-
Value % (4) 		  Weighted
average term
of remaining
deferral (in
months)
Consumer (1) 7   $ 3,147   100.0 % 57.5 % 0.3
Commercial:                    
Retail 3     11,591   100.0   48.7   4.8
Hotels and accommodation services 2     7,648   100.0   55.6   0.6
Food service 2     3,018   100.0   59.8   6.1
All other commercial 5     1,903   89.2   70.0   2.2
Total commercial 12     24,160   99.2   57.8   3.9
Total 19   $ 27,307   99.2 % 57.7 % 3.5
                     
(1) Includes first and second lien residential mortgages of $2.9 million and $294,000, respectively.
(2) Includes loans classified as special mention and substandard of $1.7 million and $14.2 million, respectively.
(3) Includes $3.6 million of nonaccrual loans. All loans are considered current.
(4) Generally based on collateral values upon origination.
 

Noninterest income of $568,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $24,000 compared to the linked quarter and $609,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a decrease of $113,000 in gains on sale of securities, partially offset by increases of $48,000 in bank-owned life insurance income and $37,000 in fees and service charges. The decrease compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a decrease of $814,000 in swap income, partially offset by increases of $163,000 in fees and service charges and $39,000 in bank-owned life insurance income. The increase in fees and service charges compared to the prior year quarter was the result of our waiver in the prior year of certain overdraft fees, ATM usage fees, wire and CD early withdrawal fees in response to COVID-19.

Noninterest expense of $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $295,000 compared to the linked quarter and $334,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to increases of $200,000 in salaries and benefits and $186,000 in New York State franchise taxes associated with tax legislation enacted during the quarter, partially offset by a $91,000 net decrease in all other expenses. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to increases of $296,000 in salaries and benefits, $173,000 in New York State franchise taxes and $98,000 in occupancy and equipment costs, partially offset by a $158,000 decrease in professional fees and a $75,000 net decrease in all other expenses.

The effective income tax rate was 20.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 22.0% for the prior year quarter. The effective income tax rate was 21.2% for the current year compared to 22.3% for the prior year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $83.0 million to $1.87 billion at June 30, 2021 as compared to $1.79 billion as of June 30, 2020, primarily due to increases of $81.8 million in total investment securities, $23.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $10.5 million in bank-owned life insurance, partially offset by a $31.5 million decrease in net loans receivable. The increase in investment securities was primarily driven by increases of $55.5 million in state and municipal securities and $20.8 million in mortgage-backed securities as the Company deployed excess liquidity. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is a result of an increase in deposits and reduced loan originations experienced during the year due to reduced economic activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Net loans receivable decreased $31.5 million, primarily the result of decreases in residential mortgages, commercial loans and home equity lines of credit of $31.1 million, $13.6 million and $4.4 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in commercial mortgages of $19.5 million. The decrease in commercial loans includes a decrease in PPP loans of $12.6 million, driven by the origination of $23.8 million in PPP loans being more than offset by paydowns and forgiveness of $36.4 million. During the current quarter, the Company experienced the paydown of a $26.2 million commercial mortgage loan, resulting in the receipt of a prepayment penalty of $524,000.

Total liabilities increased $82.2 million to $1.60 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020 as increases of $118.4 million, or 8.6%, in deposits and $3.9 million in all other liabilities was partially offset by a $40.1 million decrease in FHLB advances.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $847,000 to $274.6 million at June 30, 2021 as compared to $273.7 million as of June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily due to net income of $12.4 million, $4.8 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period and $3.3 million of other comprehensive income, partially offset by the repurchase of $16.9 million (1,121,774 shares) of common stock and $2.7 million of cash dividends declared and paid. As of June 30, 2021, there were 544,089 shares available to be repurchased under the current stock repurchase plan.

At June 30, 2021, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $17.41 and $17.01, respectively, compared to $16.20 and $15.82, respectively, at June 30, 2020. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At June 30, 2021, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 15 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business and operations, the impact of lost fee revenue and increased operating expenses, as well as its effect on our customers and issuers of securities, including their ability to make timely payments on obligations, service providers and on economies and markets more generally, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact: Joseph D. Roberto
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
(914) 248-7272

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

               
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2020  
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $ 152,070     $ 135,045  
Federal funds sold   7,235       1,257  
Cash and cash equivalents   159,305       136,302  
Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $342,137 and $281,497, respectively)   337,584       275,772  
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value   57,387       37,426  
Total investment securities   394,971       313,198  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,881 and $8,639, respectively   1,229,451       1,260,947  
Accrued interest receivable   6,398       6,880  
FHLB stock   4,507       6,308  
Premises and equipment, net   21,099       20,853  
Deferred tax asset, net   2,552       3,129  
Bank-owned life insurance   35,568       25,019  
Goodwill   6,106       6,106  
Other intangible assets   151       229  
Other assets   14,827       12,958  
Total assets $ 1,874,935     $ 1,791,929  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,272,610     $ 1,181,357  
Non interest-bearing deposits   219,072       191,898  
Total deposits   1,491,682       1,373,255  
Mortgage escrow funds   10,536       10,123  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   65,957       106,089  
Other liabilities   32,200       28,749  
Total liabilities   1,600,375       1,518,216  
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
Shareholders' equity:              
Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020)   -       -  
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,703,577 and 18,712,295 shares issued as of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, 15,770,645 and 16,898,137 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively)   187       187  
Additional paid in capital   189,926       186,200  
Retained earnings   150,987       141,288  
Unearned compensation - ESOP   (10,176 )     (11,145 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes   (3,099 )     (6,403 )
Treasury stock, at cost (2,932,932 and 1,814,158 shares as of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively)   (53,265 )     (36,414 )
Total shareholders' equity   274,560       273,713  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,874,935     $ 1,791,929  
               


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Interest and dividend income                              
Loans receivable $ 12,625     $ 12,808     $ 49,470     $ 52,107  
Investment securities   1,851       1,896       7,340       8,870  
Federal funds and other   110       117       454       933  
Total interest and dividend income   14,586       14,821       57,264       61,910  
Interest expense                              
Deposits and escrow interest   1,519       2,848       7,891       12,775  
FHLB advances   486       514       2,031       2,456  
Total interest expense   2,005       3,362       9,922       15,231  
Net interest income   12,581       11,459       47,342       46,679  
Provision (benefit) for loan losses   5       309       (673 )     3,064  
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses   12,576       11,150       48,015       43,615  
Noninterest income                              
Fees and service charges   390       227       1,428       1,397  
Swap income   -       814       367       984  
Bank-owned life insurance   168       129       549       528  
Gains on sale of securities, net   -       -       113       38  
Other   10       7       40       122  
Total noninterest income   568       1,177       2,497       3,069  
Noninterest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits   5,795       5,499       22,517       22,934  
Occupancy and equipment   1,362       1,264       5,413       5,223  
Communications and data processing   525       502       2,064       2,061  
Professional fees   405       563       1,690       1,739  
Postage, printing, stationery and supplies   137       145       589       584  
Advertising   100       100       400       400  
FDIC assessment   113       87       463       87  
Amortization of intangible assets   17       21       78       94  
Other operating expenses   413       352       1,540       1,512  
Total noninterest expense   8,867       8,533       34,754       34,634  
Net income before income tax expense   4,277       3,794       15,758       12,050  
Income tax expense   867       834       3,334       2,691  
Net income $ 3,410     $ 2,960     $ 12,424     $ 9,359  
Earnings per common share:                              
Basic $ 0.23     $ 0.19     $ 0.84     $ 0.60  
Diluted   0.23       0.19       0.84       0.60  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                              
Basic   14,553,783       15,334,098       14,846,786       15,648,627  
Diluted   14,586,928       15,334,098       14,847,579       15,674,169  
                               

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021     June 30, 2020
  Average
Balance 		  Interest / Dividends   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest / Dividends   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest / Dividends   Average
Rate
Assets:                                                                      
Loans receivable (1) $ 1,245,610     $ 12,625       4.06 %   $ 1,252,492     $ 12,116       3.88 %   $ 1,263,600     $ 12,808       4.06 %
Investment securities (1)   363,175       1,851       2.11       319,239       1,700       2.18       304,383       1,896       2.50  
Other interest-earning assets   190,582       110       0.23       162,193       109       0.27       115,652       117       0.41  
Total interest-earning assets   1,799,367       14,586       3.26       1,733,924       13,925       3.23       1,683,635       14,821       3.53  
Non-interest-earning assets   79,015                       68,748                       70,120                  
Total assets $ 1,878,382                     $ 1,802,672                     $ 1,753,755                  
                                                                       
Liabilities and equity:                                                                      
NOW accounts $ 182,475       69       0.15     $ 161,049       59       0.15     $ 140,954       79       0.23  
Money market accounts   311,255       162       0.21       274,516       208       0.31       218,023       289       0.53  
Savings accounts and mortgage escrow funds   387,422       109       0.11       368,791       132       0.15       343,472       192       0.22  
Time deposits   395,240       1,179       1.20       411,500       1,383       1.36       470,279       2,288       1.95  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,276,392       1,519       0.48       1,215,856       1,782       0.59       1,172,728       2,848       0.97  
FHLB advances   94,970       486       2.05       104,604       506       1.96       106,099       514       1.94  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,371,362       2,005       0.59       1,320,460       2,288       0.70       1,278,827       3,362       1.05  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   208,265                       187,778                       176,146                  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   23,114                       24,272                       23,505                  
Total liabilities   1,602,741                       1,532,510                       1,478,478                  
Total shareholders' equity   275,641                       270,162                       275,277                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,878,382                     $ 1,802,672                     $ 1,753,755                  
                                                                       
Net interest income         $ 12,581                     $ 11,637                     $ 11,459          
Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2)                   2.67                       2.53                       2.48  
Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3)                   2.81                       2.69                       2.73  
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   131.21 %                     131.31 %                     131.65 %                
                                                                       
(1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.  
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.  
(3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.  
   

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)

  Year Ended June 30,
  2021   2020
  Average
Balance 		  Interest /
Dividends 		  Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest /
Dividends 		  Average
Rate
Assets:                                              
Loans receivable (1) $ 1,245,818     $ 49,470       3.97 %   $ 1,198,449     $ 52,107       4.35 %
Investment securities (1)   327,879       7,340       2.29       346,569       8,870       2.57  
Other interest-earning assets   169,855       454       0.27       69,371       933       1.34  
Total interest-earning assets   1,743,552       57,264       3.30       1,614,389       61,910       3.84  
Non-interest-earning assets   72,522                       69,268                  
Total assets $ 1,816,074                     $ 1,683,657                  
                                               
Liabilities and equity:                                              
NOW accounts $ 160,652       296       0.18     $ 127,091       270       0.21  
Money market accounts   273,007       819       0.30       177,052       1,647       0.93  
Savings accounts and mortgage escrow funds   369,681       611       0.17       350,897       866       0.25  
Time deposits   421,168       6,165       1.46       469,336       9,992       2.13  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,224,508       7,891       0.64       1,124,376       12,775       1.14  
FHLB advances   102,919       2,031       1.97       111,008       2,456       2.21  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,327,427       9,922       0.75       1,235,384       15,231       1.23  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   189,667                       148,262                  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   25,707                       21,563                  
Total liabilities   1,542,801                       1,405,209                  
Total shareholders' equity   273,273                       278,448                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,816,074                     $ 1,683,657                  
                                               
Net interest income         $ 47,342                     $ 46,679          
Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2)                   2.55                       2.61  
Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3)                   2.73                       2.89  
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   131.35 %                     130.68 %                
                                               
(1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.  
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.  
(3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.  
   

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

  As of
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Condensed Balance Sheets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,305   $ 169,314   $ 162,541   $ 162,739   $ 136,302
Total investment securities   394,971     347,302     310,231     318,509     313,198
Loans receivable, net   1,229,451     1,261,155     1,237,550     1,227,913     1,260,947
Other assets   91,208     76,903     79,517     81,914     81,482
Total assets $ 1,874,935   $ 1,854,674   $ 1,789,839   $ 1,791,075   $ 1,791,929
                             
Total deposits and mortgage escrow funds $ 1,502,218   $ 1,463,542   $ 1,387,897   $ 1,383,432   $ 1,383,378
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   65,957     95,991     106,023     106,056     106,089
Other liabilities   32,200     23,844     26,595     27,908     28,749
Total liabilities   1,600,375     1,583,377     1,520,515     1,517,396     1,518,216
Total shareholders' equity   274,560     271,297     269,324     273,679     273,713
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,874,935   $ 1,854,674   $ 1,789,839   $ 1,791,075   $ 1,791,929
                             


  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Condensed Income Statements                                    
Interest income $ 14,586   $ 13,925   $ 14,225   $ 14,528   $ 14,821   $ 57,264   $ 61,910
Interest expense   2,005     2,288     2,678     2,951     3,362     9,922     15,231
Net interest income   12,581     11,637     11,547     11,577     11,459     47,342     46,679
Provision (benefit) for loan losses   5     (894 )   107     109     309     (673 )   3,064
Noninterest income   568     592     743     594     1,177     2,497     3,069
Noninterest expense   8,867     8,572     8,691     8,624     8,533     34,754     34,634
Income before income tax expense   4,277     4,551     3,492     3,438     3,794     15,758     12,050
Income tax expense   867     959     798     710     834     3,334     2,691
Net income $ 3,410   $ 3,592   $ 2,694   $ 2,728   $ 2,960   $ 12,424   $ 9,359
                                         
Earnings per share:                                        
Basic $ 0.23   $ 0.25   $ 0.18   $ 0.18   $ 0.19   $ 0.84   $ 0.60
Diluted   0.23     0.25     0.18     0.18     0.19     0.84     0.60
                                         

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

  Quarter Ended   Year Ended  
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		 
Performance Ratios (1):                            
Return on average assets 0.73 % 0.80 % 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.56 %
Return on average equity 4.95 % 5.32 % 3.96 % 3.96 % 4.30 % 4.55 % 3.36 %
Interest rate spread 2.67 % 2.53 % 2.52 % 2.47 % 2.48 % 2.55 % 2.61 %
Net interest margin 2.81 % 2.69 % 2.71 % 2.69 % 2.73 % 2.73 % 2.89 %
Efficiency ratio 67.43 % 70.10 % 70.72 % 70.86 % 67.53 % 69.73 % 69.62 %
                             
Noninterest income to average assets 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.18 %
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.89 % 1.90 % 1.95 % 1.92 % 1.95 % 1.91 % 2.06 %
                             
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.21 % 131.31 % 131.07 % 131.81 % 131.65 % 131.35 % 130.68 %
Average equity to average assets 14.67 % 14.99 % 15.23 % 15.32 % 15.70 % 15.05 % 16.54 %
Dividend payout ratio (2) 26.07 % 16.65 % 22.57 % 23.09 % 21.25 % 21.93 % 27.47 %
                             

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of and for the quarter ended  
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		 
Loans to deposits   82.42 %   86.72 %   89.85 %   89.17 %   91.82 %
                               
Share Data:                              
Shares outstanding   15,770,645     15,966,216     16,097,867     16,634,237     16,898,137  
Book value per common share $ 17.41   $ 16.99   $ 16.73   $ 16.45   $ 16.20  
Tangible book value per common share (3) $ 17.01   $ 16.60   $ 16.34   $ 16.07   $ 15.82  
                               
Asset Quality Ratios:                              
Non-performing loans receivable $ 5,764   $ 2,054   $ 1,668   $ 2,083   $ 1,795  
Non-performing assets $ 5,764   $ 2,054   $ 1,668   $ 2,083   $ 1,795  
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (4)   0.66 %   0.65 %   0.72 %   0.72 %   0.71 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable   136.73 %   382.91 %   520.20 %   416.32 %   481.28 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net (4)   0.48 %   0.17 %   0.14 %   0.17 %   0.15 %
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.31 %   0.11 %   0.09 %   0.12 %   0.10 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (11 ) $ (82 ) $ 102   $ 76   $ 17  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (1)   0.00 %   (0.03 %)   0.03 %   0.02 %   0.01 %
                               
Capital Ratios (5):                              
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)   12.48 %   12.76 %   12.66 %   12.41 %   12.51 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   17.93 %   17.72 %   17.74 %   17.56 %   16.98 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   17.93 %   17.72 %   17.74 %   17.56 %   16.98 %
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)   18.53 %   18.33 %   18.42 %   18.24 %   17.65 %
                               
(1) Performance ratios for quarter ended periods are annualized.  
(2) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share.  
(3) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.  
(4) Total loans receivable excludes PPP loans.  
(5) Represents Bank ratios.  
   

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

  As of  
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		 
Mortgage loans:                              
Residential mortgages $ 224,305   $ 229,008   $ 237,987   $ 245,008   $ 255,382  
Commercial mortgages   826,624     831,162     801,348     794,248     807,106  
Construction   10,151     10,047     17,551     11,512     11,053  
Net deferred loan origination costs   196     365     600     666     739  
Total mortgage loans   1,061,276     1,070,582     1,057,486     1,051,434     1,074,280  
Commercial and consumer loans:                              
Commercial loans (1)   150,658     171,314     160,678     155,569     164,257  
Home equity credit lines   25,439     27,211     27,653     29,249     29,838  
Consumer and overdrafts   345     269     328     308     481  
Net deferred loan origination costs   (386 )   (356 )   82     25     730  
Total commercial and consumer loans   176,056     198,438     188,741     185,151     195,306  
Total loans receivable   1,237,332     1,269,020     1,246,227     1,236,585     1,269,586  
Allowance for loan losses   (7,881 )   (7,865 )   (8,677 )   (8,672 )   (8,639 )
Loans receivable, net $ 1,229,451   $ 1,261,155   $ 1,237,550   $ 1,227,913   $ 1,260,947  
                               
(1) Includes PPP loans totaling: $ 37,050   $ 50,380   $ 35,687   $ 35,687   $ 49,603  
                               


  As of  
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		 
Demand deposits $ 219,072   $ 203,344   $ 189,968   $ 183,844   $ 191,898  
NOW accounts   177,223     169,077     159,919     148,176     151,797  
Money market accounts   332,843     301,892     256,132     253,176     239,942  
Savings   387,529     372,151     354,882     349,805     343,352  
Time deposits   375,015     407,826     416,386     442,011     446,266  
Total deposits $ 1,491,682   $ 1,454,290   $ 1,377,287   $ 1,377,012   $ 1,373,255  
                               

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended     Year Ended  
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		    June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		 
Computation of Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income                
Total interest income $ 14,586   $ 13,925   $ 14,821     $ 57,264   $ 61,910  
Total interest expense   2,005     2,288     3,362       9,922     15,231  
Net interest income (GAAP)   12,581     11,637     11,459       47,342     46,679  
Tax equivalent adjustment   68     51     18       198     56  
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 12,649   $ 11,688   $ 11,477     $ 47,540   $ 46,735  
                                 

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of  
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		 
Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share        
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 274,560   $ 271,297   $ 269,324   $ 273,679   $ 273,713  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )
Other intangible assets   (151 )   (168 )   (189 )   (209 )   (229 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 268,303   $ 265,023   $ 263,029   $ 267,364   $ 267,378  
                               
Common shares outstanding   15,770,645     15,966,216     16,097,867     16,634,237     16,898,137  
                               
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 17.41   $ 16.99   $ 16.73   $ 16.45   $ 16.20  
Adjustments:                              
Effects of intangible assets   (0.40 )   (0.39 )   (0.39 )   (0.38 )   (0.38 )
                               
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 17.01   $ 16.60   $ 16.34   $ 16.07   $ 15.82  
                               

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended   Year Ended  
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		 
Computation of Adjusted Yield on Assets and Adjusted Net Interest Margin, Excluding PPP income              
Average interest-earning assets $ 1,799,485   $ 1,733,924   $ 1,683,635   $ 1,743,581   $ 1,614,389  
                               
Interest and dividend income (GAAP) $ 14,586   $ 13,925   $ 14,821   $ 57,264   $ 61,910  
Less: PPP income   (516 )   (279 )   (172 )   (1,171 )   (172 )
Adjusted interest and dividend income (Non-GAAP) $ 14,070   $ 13,646   $ 14,649   $ 56,093   $ 61,738  
                               
Yield on interest-earning assets (GAAP)   3.26 %   3.23 %   3.53 %   3.30 %   3.84 %
Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets (Non-GAAP)   3.13 %   3.15 %   3.48 %   3.22 %   3.82 %
                               
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 12,581   $ 11,637   $ 11,459   $ 47,342   $ 46,679  
Less: PPP income   (516 )   (279 )   (172 )   (1,171 )   (172 )
Adjusted net interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 12,065   $ 11,358   $ 11,287   $ 46,171   $ 46,507  
                               
Net interest margin (GAAP)   2.81 %   2.69 %   2.73 %   2.73 %   2.89 %
Adjusted net interest margin (Non-GAAP)   2.68 %   2.62 %   2.68 %   2.65 %   2.88 %

 





