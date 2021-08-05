Eneti to Acquire Seajacks to Become the World’s Leading Owner and Operator of Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIV)

Eneti will acquire Seajacks for approximately 8.13 million shares, $299 million of assumed net debt, $74 million of newly-issued redeemable notes, and $12 million of cash





In 2021 Seajacks is expected to generate $125 million of EBITDA from projected revenues of $224 million, of which 89% is from firm contracts





Seajacks has a decade of experience and access to key high-growth markets





With five WTIVs on-the-water and another high-specification newbuilding scheduled for delivery in 2024, Eneti will have one of the largest, most capable installation fleets in the offshore wind sector





Eneti will become the only NYSE-listed WTIV owner-operator and will provide shareholders with immediate exposure to the worldwide offshore wind market growing at a forecasted CAGR of 18%





Current Eneti shareholders will own approximately 58% of Eneti, and the current owners of Seajacks will own approximately 42% and will appoint two additional directors to the Eneti Board





The transaction is expected to close by mid-August 2021





Eneti will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time



MONACO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) (“Eneti” or the “Company”) announced today that one of its wholly-owned direct subsidiaries entered into a binding agreement with Marubeni Corporation, INCJ, Ltd. and Mitsui O.S.K., Lines Ltd. (together, the “Sellers”) under which Eneti will acquire 100% of Atlantis Investorco Limited, the parent of Seajacks International Limited (“Seajacks”), for consideration of approximately 8.13 million shares, $299 million of assumed net debt, $74 million of newly-issued redeemable notes, and $12 million of cash.

The share consideration is comprised of 7,433,031 common shares and 700,000 preferential shares in Eneti, subject to closing adjustments. The preferred shares hold a liquidation preference, will receive regular dividends, are without voting rights, and will be converted to common shares (subject to certain conditions). In order to satisfy a portion of Seajacks’ debt, the Sellers will receive cash consideration of $12 million. At closing, the Company will issue subordinated redeemable notes totaling $73,599,849. Eneti will also assume $87,650,000 of subordinated, non-amortizing debt due in September 2022 and owed to financial institutions with guarantees provided by the Sellers. The remaining existing secured debt of approximately $267,532,868 will be satisfied in full upon closing of the transaction.