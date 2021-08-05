Pivotal Commware Selects CommAgility as 5G Software Supplier for Pivot and Echo 5G Repeaters

Echo is a low-profile, glass-attached repeater installed by subscribers to facilitate in-building penetration of mmWave signals from 5G small cells. The Pivot outdoor network repeater extends mmWave signals beyond the base station’s line-of-sight so carriers can increase coverage for less cost. Other members of Pivotal’s mmWave ecosystem include WaveScape RF planning software and Intelligent Beam Management System for real-time network optimization and management.

Kirkland, Washington & Parsippany, New Jersey, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal Commware, Inc., a global leader in 5G mmWave smart infrastructure products, and CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT ) brand and award-winning software supplier to 4G and 5G networks, today announced the integration of CommAgility’s physical layer software into Pivotal’s Echo 5G and Pivot 5G repeaters designed for delivering superior broadband experiences to more 5G mmWave subscribers at less cost.

CommAgility’s customized 5G New Radio (NR) software will run on NXP’s Layerscape Access chipset and leverage Pivotal’s patented Holographic Beam Forming technology that provides the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP) profile for Echo and Pivot smart repeaters.

“Mobile network operators use Pivotal’s products to accelerate time to revenue from mmWave mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA) services. Pivotal chose CommAgility because of its proven 4G and 5G expertise, its partnership with NXP, and the flexibility, features, and performance of its PHY layer software,” said Alex Katko, VP of Engineering at Pivotal Commware. “Its 5G NR software will help us leverage the Layerscape platform more fully for high performance while maintaining the lowest cost and power profiles on the market.”

“Pivotal is leading the way in developing smart 5G repeaters, which are required by operators to efficiently and intelligently deploy 5G mmWave services,” said Edward Young, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at CommAgility. “We’re delighted to continue working with Pivotal since the first half of this year to help operators provide high speed, low latency 5G with the best economics available.”

About Pivotal Commware, Inc.

Pivotal Commware develops communications platforms, systems and applications based on Holographic Beam Forming. HBF antenna technology enables network operators to increase network speed, capacity and spectral efficiency using the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP) envelope available. The company is privately held and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. #mmWaveSolved

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

