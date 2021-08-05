HTG’s New HTG Transcriptome Panel Launched with Commercial Availability in the U.S. and Europe

A third white paper highlighting the HTG Transcriptome Panel’s design, performance, and broad applicability now available

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced the commercial launch and immediate availability of its HTG Transcriptome Panel, designed to measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets using the HTG EdgeSeq technology, in the U.S. and Europe. While HTG received its first orders for this product from Early Adopter Program (EAP) collaborators in June 2021, the HTG Transcriptome Panel is now commercially available to all HTG customers for purchase in kit form or as a service in HTG’s VERI/O laboratory. The HTG Transcriptome Panel is currently for use with the Illumina sequencing platforms.

After nearly 18 months of feasibility testing, design and development, HTG has completed formal design verification, and has produced a third white paper (White Paper Three) which provides an overview of the design and performance of the HTG Transcriptome Panel.

“Today's release of the HTG Transcriptome Panel represents the culmination of months of hard work on this exciting next-generation panel by our Tucson-based development teams. The commercially available panel includes several important chemistry improvements, such as advanced probe design, reduced background and improved sensitivity, while retaining all the benefits of the HTG EdgeSeq technology that our customers have come to expect and appreciate. Given its broad gene coverage, this highly versatile product is intended to be used for profiling disease, identifying new drug targets, developing molecular classification tools, and biomarker discovery. The HTG Transcriptome Panel is expected to be one of the technological cornerstones for our recently announced therapeutics business unit, where it will be used to profile and inform target identification and drug discovery,” said Dr. Marian Navratil, Senior Vice President of Research & Development.