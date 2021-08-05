checkAd

HTG’s New HTG Transcriptome Panel Launched with Commercial Availability in the U.S. and Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

HTG Transcriptome Panel designed to measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets using the HTG EdgeSeq technology

Intended to serve as one of the technological cornerstones for the recently announced HTG Therapeutics Business Unit

A third white paper highlighting the HTG Transcriptome Panel’s design, performance, and broad applicability now available

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced the commercial launch and immediate availability of its HTG Transcriptome Panel, designed to measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets using the HTG EdgeSeq technology, in the U.S. and Europe. While HTG received its first orders for this product from Early Adopter Program (EAP) collaborators in June 2021, the HTG Transcriptome Panel is now commercially available to all HTG customers for purchase in kit form or as a service in HTG’s VERI/O laboratory. The HTG Transcriptome Panel is currently for use with the Illumina sequencing platforms.

After nearly 18 months of feasibility testing, design and development, HTG has completed formal design verification, and has produced a third white paper (White Paper Three) which provides an overview of the design and performance of the HTG Transcriptome Panel.

“Today's release of the HTG Transcriptome Panel represents the culmination of months of hard work on this exciting next-generation panel by our Tucson-based development teams. The commercially available panel includes several important chemistry improvements, such as advanced probe design, reduced background and improved sensitivity, while retaining all the benefits of the HTG EdgeSeq technology that our customers have come to expect and appreciate. Given its broad gene coverage, this highly versatile product is intended to be used for profiling disease, identifying new drug targets, developing molecular classification tools, and biomarker discovery. The HTG Transcriptome Panel is expected to be one of the technological cornerstones for our recently announced therapeutics business unit, where it will be used to profile and inform target identification and drug discovery,” said Dr. Marian Navratil, Senior Vice President of Research & Development.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HTG’s New HTG Transcriptome Panel Launched with Commercial Availability in the U.S. and Europe HTG Transcriptome Panel designed to measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets using the HTG EdgeSeq technology Intended to serve as one of the technological cornerstones for the recently announced HTG Therapeutics Business Unit A third white paper …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board