Icosavax Mourns Sudden Passing of Tadataka Yamada, M.D. Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases, today acknowledged the sudden passing of Tadataka (Tachi) Yamada, M.D., co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Icosavax, who died unexpectedly on August 4, 2021.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of our Chairman and co-founder’s sudden passing. Tachi was a brilliant man, a physician-scientist, and deeply committed to the cause of public health,” said Adam Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Icosavax, Inc. “I had the honor not just of co-founding Icosavax with Tachi, but working with him previously. We look forward to continuing to advance Icosavax’s vaccine candidates, to help make a profound impact on human health, as Tachi envisioned. On a personal level, I will miss his friendship, his optimism and his dedication, losses that I know are mitigated in some part by the enormous legacy he leaves behind. Needless to say, the Board, leadership, and employees of Icosavax offer their heartfelt condolences to Tachi’s family and friends at this time.”

About Dr. Yamada

Dr. Yamada had a prolonged and successful career in public health and the life sciences industry more broadly, having risen to lead R&D efforts for both Takeda and GlaxoSmithKline. He also was a former President of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Global Health Program. Earlier in his career he was Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and the Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. In recognition of his contributions to medicine and science, he was elected to membership in the National Academy of Medicine (US), the Academy of Medical Sciences (UK) and the National Academy of Medicine (Mexico). Dr. Yamada served as chair of the board of directors at the Clinton Health Access Initiative and a member of the National Academy of Medicine in addition to chair of several biotech companies prior to his passing. 

About Icosavax

Icosavax is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative VLP platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Icosavax’s VLP platform technology is designed to enable multivalent, particle-based display of complex viral antigens, which it believes will induce broad, robust, and durable protection against the specific viruses targeted. Icosavax’s pipeline includes vaccine candidates targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus (hMPV), and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Icosavax was formed in 2017 to advance the breakthrough VLP technology from the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington with the goal to discover, develop, and commercialize vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax exclusively licensed the VLP technology for use in several fields, including RSV and hMPV, from the University of Washington. For SARS-CoV-2, Icosavax has a non-exclusive, worldwide (excluding South Korea) license from the University of Washington that will convert to an exclusive license in North America and Europe in 2025. Icosavax is located in Seattle.

