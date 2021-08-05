checkAd

B2Digital Posts Breakout July Results in Record Month

Tampa, FL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is pleased to report unaudited performance metrics for July 2021, featuring breakout growth in both the Live Event and One More Gym segments.


Highlights for July 2021 (unaudited)

  •  Total Revenues of $301k during July 2021
  •  Live Event Segment Revenues of $166k during July 2021
  •  One More Gym Revenues of $135k during July 2021
  •  July Total Revenues up 692% on year-over-year basis (compared to July 2020)
  •  July Total Revenues up 66% on sequential monthly basis (compared to June 2021)
  •  Gross Margins at 65% during July 2021
  •  On pace for record results this quarter in every major performance metric tracked by the Company

“We are experiencing exponential growth right now as we start to see the pay-off of synergies built into our model driven by simultaneous growth from brand expansion, acquisitions, organic growth, and exogenous tailwinds,” remarked Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2 Digital.

Management notes that an aggressive July schedule in the Live Events segment helped to drive results. However, even after normalizing for that variable, per-event revenues came in at a new Company record in July, and the One More Gym segment posted 29% sequential monthly growth on purely organic apples-to-apples expansion in the core business.

July was also an excellent benchmark month for grading the Company’s ability to scale its business without sacrificing profitability. Gross Margins came in at a robust 65% during the month, which exceeded internal expectations. This factor is also now being aided by initial growth in sponsorship fees as a revenue channel as the Company begins to attract a growing market in sponsors at its live events.

Bell added, “Sponsors are a tremendous brand barometer, and sponsorship fees are probably the most desirable form of revenues on the Live Event side because they’re pure gravy. Overall, results in July were excellent and put us ahead of schedule this year, and with strong momentum in place. We have several major deals in the works that carry the potential to further drive results this quarter and through year end, and I look forward to giving our shareholders more details very soon.”

