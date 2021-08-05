checkAd

Record Monthly Production From Nullagine Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Continuing excellent safety record with no LTIs recorded at the Company’s Beatons Creek conglomerate gold project (the “Nullagine Gold Project”)
  • Record monthly gold production of 8,589 oz Au in July, a 46% increase over June
  • 7,899 ounces of gold sold in July, generating revenue of C$17.8 million1 (A$19.2 million), a 50% increase over June
  • Record number of grade control assays processed in July (> 68,000 PhotonAssays), expecting to clear the assay backlog by October 2021
  • Exploration drilling ongoing at near-mine and East Pilbara conglomerate and orogenic basement targets
  • July month-end cash balance of C$49 million, representing 6% growth since June
  • Fair value of Novo’s investments of approximately C$170 million2

“I’m delighted with the continuing positive trajectory of the Nullagine Gold Project as the team adjusts to mining and processing this completely new style of conglomerate gold mineralization,” commented Rob Humphryson, CEO and a director of the Company. “The site team is functioning cohesively as they perfect the geological and mining methods required to underpin a sustained and successful operation.”  

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an operations update from the Nullagine Gold Project after another record month of growth. Subsequent updates will be provided on a quarterly basis.

NULLAGINE GOLD PROJECT

Gold Production

Gold production at the Nullagine Gold Project for July 2021 was a record month of 8,589 ounces produced during July 2021 (Figure 1).

Figure 1 available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ca66d77-f304-4d7a ...

Processing

Mill throughput continued to increase month-on-month. As anticipated in the Company’s news release dated June 8, 2021, the processing plant’s annualized rate is increasing towards 1.8 mtpa (Figure 2). A total of 148 kt of gold-bearing conglomerate material was processed in July. Recovery rates are also stabilizing around 95%. July’s processing head grade was 1.94 g/t Au.

Mining

Mined mineralized and waste material was lower in July with some of the Company’s contract mining fleet allocated to assist with initial preparatory works for an upcoming tailings storage facility expansion.

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b2532ea-2d9e-405f ...

