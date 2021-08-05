Record Monthly Production From Nullagine Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ( “Novo” or the “Company” ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an operations update from the Nullagine Gold Project after another record month of growth. Subsequent updates will be provided on a quarterly basis.

“I’m delighted with the continuing positive trajectory of the Nullagine Gold Project as the team adjusts to mining and processing this completely new style of conglomerate gold mineralization,” commented Rob Humphryson, CEO and a director of the Company. “The site team is functioning cohesively as they perfect the geological and mining methods required to underpin a sustained and successful operation.”

NULLAGINE GOLD PROJECT

Gold Production

Gold production at the Nullagine Gold Project for July 2021 was a record month of 8,589 ounces produced during July 2021 (Figure 1).

Figure 1 available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ca66d77-f304-4d7a ...

Processing

Mill throughput continued to increase month-on-month. As anticipated in the Company’s news release dated June 8, 2021, the processing plant’s annualized rate is increasing towards 1.8 mtpa (Figure 2). A total of 148 kt of gold-bearing conglomerate material was processed in July. Recovery rates are also stabilizing around 95%. July’s processing head grade was 1.94 g/t Au.

Mining

Mined mineralized and waste material was lower in July with some of the Company’s contract mining fleet allocated to assist with initial preparatory works for an upcoming tailings storage facility expansion.

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b2532ea-2d9e-405f ...