MuniFin Group’s Half Year Report January–June 2021 demand for financing decreased but favourable interest rate environment boosted the result
Municipality Finance Plc
Half Year Report
5 August 2021 at 3:00 pm (EEST)
MuniFin Group’s Half Year Report January–June 2021: demand for financing decreased but favourable interest rate environment boosted the result
This release is a summary of MuniFin Group’s Half Year Report published on 5 August 2021. The complete Half Year Report with tables is attached to this release and available at www.munifin.fi.
MuniFin Group will publish its Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2021 the week of August 9 in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 and Directive 2013/36/EU.
In brief: MuniFin Group in the first half of 2021
- The Group’s net operating profit excluding unrealised fair value changes amounted to EUR 108 million (EUR 93 million) and it increased by 15.6% (3.6%) in January–June. The net interest income totalled EUR 138 million (EUR 123 million). The growth was 12.0% (5.3%). Costs in the reporting period amounted to EUR 34 million (EUR 32 million), making the figure 6.7% (3.2%) greater than in the first half of 2020.
- The net operating profit amounted to EUR 127 million (EUR 62 million). In this reporting period, the unrealised fair value changes amounted to EUR 20 million (EUR -31 million).
- Changes to the regulation of banks’ capital adequacy (CRR II and CRD V) were applied at the end of June. The Group’s leverage ratio was 12.6% (3.9%) at the end of June, with the updated EU Capital Requirements Regulation, CRR II, increasing the leverage ratio by 8.8 percentage points. MuniFin fulfils the CRR II definition of a public development credit institution and may therefore deduct all credit receivables from the central government and municipalities in the calculation of its leverage ratio.
- At the end of June, the Group’s CET1 capital ratio remained very strong, 91.1% (104.3%). Tier 1 and total capital ratio were 114.7% (132.7%). The new CRR II regulation lowered the capital ratio mainly due to the changes in calculation of counterparty credit risk and CVA VaR. CET1 capital ratio nevertheless exceeded the total requirement of 13.4% by almost seven times with capital buffers accounted for.
- In early 2021, the Finnish economy began to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for financing in the municipal sector remained lower than expected due to surprisingly good economic development and the Government’s temporary COVID-19 recovery measures in 2020. Nevertheless, the pandemic had only a minor effect on the Group’s net operating profit and capital adequacy.
- Long-term customer financing, including both long-term loans and leased assets was EUR 28,582 million (EUR 28,022 million) at the end of the reporting period and it grew by 2.0% (7.8%). New lending in January–June amounted to EUR 1,601 million (EUR 2,543 million). The loan portfolio’s growth trend returned to normal levels from the previous year, which saw particularly strong growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Short-term customer financing reached EUR 1,482 million (EUR 1,310 million) and grew by 13.1% (139.0%) from the comparison period.
- At the end of June, of all long-term customer financing, the amount of green finance aimed at environmentally sustainable investments totalled EUR 2,120 million (EUR 1,786 million) and the amount of social finance aimed at investments promoting equality and communality totalled EUR 833 million (EUR 589 million). Green and social finance have been well received by customers and the amount of finance increased by 24.3% from year-end.
- In January–June, new long-term funding reached EUR 6,025 million (EUR 5,504 million). At the end of June, total funding was EUR 40,281 million (EUR 38,139 million), of which long-term funding made up for EUR 36,436 million (EUR 34,243 million).
- The Group’s liquidity has remained at a very good level. At the end of June, total liquidity amounted to EUR 11,736 million (EUR 10,089 million). The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 300.2% (264.4%) and the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) at 122.7% (116.4%).
- In March 2021, the Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 0.52 per share, totalling EUR 20,313,174.96. This authorisation is valid until the next Annual General Meeting. The Group follows the ECB’s recommendation on dividend distribution, which allows for dividend distribution after 30 September 2021. MuniFin’s Board of Directors refrains from deciding on the distribution of dividends before the recommendation is lifted.
- Changes to the outlook for the second half of 2021: The Group expects its net operating profit excluding unrealised fair value changes to remain at
the same level as or higher than in 2020 (Financial Statements Bulletin 2020: at the same level). A more detailed outlook is presented in the section Outlook for the second half of 2021.
