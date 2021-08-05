This release is a summary of MuniFin Group’s Half Year Report published on 5 August 2021. The complete Half Year Report with tables is attached to this release and available at www.munifin.fi .

Muni Fin Group’s Half Year Report January –June 2021: demand for financing decreased but favourable interest rate environment boosted the result

MuniFin Group will publish its Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2021 the week of August 9 in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 and Directive 2013/36/EU.

In brief: MuniFin Group in the first half of 2021