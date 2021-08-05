checkAd

Ackroo releases Q2 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Ackroo achieves 14th consecutive positive EBITDA quarter

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (the “Company” or “Ackroo”) (TSX-V: AKR) (OTC: AKRFF), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, has filed its financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021. The results for the period ended June 30, 2021 reflect the Company’s 14th consecutive positive adjusted EBITDA quarter and includes a 2% increase in revenues over the same period the previous year. The Company has continued to maintain a strong 88% gross margin and an attractive revenue mix with 85% recurring in nature. Over the quarter, Ackroo acquired InterActive DMS and continued its re-investment into sales and marketing to drive additional organic growth in future quarters.

“We are encouraged with our continued progress as we finished our 5th quarter since COVID-19 lockdowns began” said Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo. “Similar to Q1 we continued to see lower spend in one time revenue items and saw a higher attrition rate then previous years due to the various restrictions that still existed for many of our clients. Despite the challenging environment we have sustained our business and have continued to re-invest earnings into sales and marketing to drive much larger future organic growth. We also acquired InterActive DMS, our 11th acquisition. This strategic acquisition has doubled the number of AckrooPOS customers, increased our relevance in automotive, and expands our geographic reach further into the US. We are in a strong position to remain active and opportunistic with our M&A strategy while building a solid foundation for organic growth leading to great results in the quarters ahead.”

The complete financial results for Ackroo are available at www.sedar.com. Highlights include:

  • Revenue of $1,469,357 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $1,440,625 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 (2% increase);
  • Subscription and Service revenue was $1,250,299 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $1,220,994 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 (2% increase);
  • Positive adjusted EBITDA of $45,026 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, as compared to positive adjusted EBITDA of $292,631 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020; (85% decline)
  • Gross profit margin of $1,295,369 (88%) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $1,308,610 (90%) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 (2% decline).

About Ackroo

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ackroo releases Q2 2021 Financial Results Ackroo achieves 14th consecutive positive EBITDA quarterHAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ackroo Inc. (the “Company” or “Ackroo”) (TSX-V: AKR) (OTC: AKRFF), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board