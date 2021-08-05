checkAd

Rogers brings 5G to five new Ontario communities, including Windsor, Nipissing and Parry Sound

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
  • Rogers expands 5G network to Windsor, Quinte West, Strathroy-Caradoc, Parry Sound and Nipissing, bringing Ontario’s most reliable 5G network1 to a total of 70 communities across the province
  • Since January 2020, Rogers invested in LTE enhancements and 5G connectivity in more than 140 communities including cities, towns, rural and remote locations in Ontario, and will improve wireless connectivity to a total of nearly 300 Ontario communities by year end
  • Rogers delivered fixed broadband network upgrades to nearly 80 communities across the province since the beginning of 2020

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that it has expanded its 5G network to now reach residents and businesses in five new communities in Ontario, including Windsor, Quinte West, Strathroy-Caradoc, Parry Sound and Nipissing. From rural areas to metropolitan hubs, Ontario’s most reliable 5G network now reaches 70 communities across the province.

Over the last year and a half, Rogers enhanced its wireless networks across more than 140 Ontario communities and delivered fixed broadband network upgrades to nearly 80 communities across the province. And by year end, Rogers will deliver improved wireless connectivity to a total of nearly 300 communities. During a time when Ontarians relied on connectivity more than ever before, Rogers continued to enhance and expand its award-winning networks and services, keeping Ontario communities connected to what mattered most.

“Our networks have provided essential connectivity to the lives of Ontarians this past year, from staying in touch with loved ones, accessing vital services, to helping local businesses participate in the digital economy,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers Communications. “We will continue to invest in our networks across the province while partnering with innovative players to advance next-generation technology, and working with government to support reliable connectivity for all Ontarians, no matter what part of the province they live in.”

At a national level, the company has made ongoing investments to improve the efficiency and performance of its networks. Coupled with greater regulatory certainty and support for facilities-based competition, this has enabled Rogers to enhance connectivity to more than 1,000 Canadian communities and expedite plans to expand and enhance connectivity to an additional 750 more communities by the end of 2021.

