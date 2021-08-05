checkAd

Ensysce Biosciences Announces Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Patent Entitled “Compositions Comprising Enzyme-Cleavable Amphetamine Prodrugs and Inhibitors Thereof”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Notice of Allowance for a patent entitled Compositions Comprising Enzyme-Cleavable Amphetamine Prodrugs and Inhibitors Thereof.

The invention comprises a method for controlled release of amphetamine to a patient using the Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform of Ensysce, which has been applied previously to the company’s opioid products, to reduce abuse. The allowed claims also cover administering these amphetamine prodrugs with a GI enzyme inhibitor, in accordance with Ensysce’s Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, providing overdose protection to this class of agents.

“We are pleased to be growing our patent portfolio,” said Ensysce CEO Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick. “This issuance provides the company with another possibility to build our pipeline of products for ADHD indications. We believe that our TAAP and MPAR platforms applied to this category of prescription drugs are unique in the industry.”

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. Such factors can be found in Ensysce’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and also in the Form S-4 and Ensysce’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed on June 16, 2021. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Ensysce undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.

About Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC)
Ensysce Biosciences, San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platforms, the Company is developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover, Alex Thompson
(949) 574-3860
Ensysce@gatewayir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ensysce Biosciences Announces Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Patent Entitled “Compositions Comprising Enzyme-Cleavable Amphetamine Prodrugs and Inhibitors Thereof” SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board