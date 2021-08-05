checkAd

LifeVantage to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results on August 19, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) announced today that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, after the stock market closes on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, August 26, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and entering confirmation code 13721246, or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13721246.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations or directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145578. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its Protandim product line, LifeVantage Omega+, ProBio and Daily Wellness dietary supplements, the TrueScience line of Nrf2 infused skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products, Petandim for Dogs, Axio nootropic energy drink mixes, and the PhysIQ smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR
(646) 277-1260
reed.anderson@icrinc.com





