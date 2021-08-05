LifeVantage to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results on August 19, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) announced today that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, after the stock market closes on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.



Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, August 26, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and entering confirmation code 13721246, or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13721246.