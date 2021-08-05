Ducommun to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company’s vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, will participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference August 11-12, 2021. A general presentation will be held at 4:00 p.m. Eastern on August 11, with one-on-one investor calls scheduled throughout the conference.



Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and webcast link. Institutional investors are welcome to contact Canaccord Genuity to arrange one-on-one calls with management.