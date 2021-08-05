Stryve Foods Expands into New Category with Introduction of Stryve Nutrition; Launches Collagen Protein Powder and Bone Broth Protein Powder

Leverages Stryve’s Health Equity and Growing Brand Awareness for a New Way to Fulfill Company Mission to Help Americans Eat Better and Live Happier, Better Lives

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods , Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snacking platform disrupting traditional snacking categories and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced the introduction of its new Stryve Nutrition products. The new category of products is led by the launch of Stryve Collagen protein powder in Chocolate, French Vanilla, Superfruit and Unflavored and Stryve Bone Broth protein powder in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors, which is expected to be available in the coming weeks. All Collagen and Bone Broth products are non-GMO, all-natural, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free.

A natural extension and complement to Stryve’s popular healthy air-dried meat snacking products, Stryve Nutrition’s Collagen and Bone Broth protein powders are functional foods also packed with protein and contain no sugar and nothing artificial.



“Stryve is laser-focused on our mission to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives. In the supplement space, we saw an opportunity to disrupt the category like we have in meat snacks with high protein products that we believe deliver better nutrition and better taste than what are on the market today,” said Jaxie Alt, Co-CEO and Chief Marketing Officer at Stryve.

Stryve Nutrition’s Collagen Protein products are available at www.stryve.com and are expected to be coming soon to Amazon and select retailers. Stryve Nutrition’s Bone Broth Protein products will be available in the coming weeks at www.stryve.com, and are also expected to be coming soon to Amazon and select retailers.

Stryve announced last month the latest round of new and expanded retail commitments for its Stryve Beef Biltong products, with a base retail footprint approaching 30,000 retail locations.

Joe Oblas, Co-CEO of Stryve added, “We know protein supplementation and we know nutrition. Both Stryve Co-Founder, Ted Casey, and I have extensive expertise in nutrition product development, manufacturing, and marketing. We look forward to leveraging Stryve’s brand awareness, health equity, extensive ecommerce expertise and retail partnerships to rapidly expand distribution and sales of our new Stryve Nutrition products.”