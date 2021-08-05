checkAd

Stryve Foods Expands into New Category with Introduction of Stryve Nutrition; Launches Collagen Protein Powder and Bone Broth Protein Powder

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

Leverages Stryve’s Health Equity and Growing Brand Awareness for a New Way to Fulfill Company Mission to Help Americans Eat Better and Live Happier, Better Lives

Deep Expertise on Senior Management Team in Nutrition and Supplement Product Development, Manufacturing and Marketing

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snacking platform disrupting traditional snacking categories and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced the introduction of its new Stryve Nutrition products. The new category of products is led by the launch of Stryve Collagen protein powder in Chocolate, French Vanilla, Superfruit and Unflavored and Stryve Bone Broth protein powder in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors, which is expected to be available in the coming weeks. All Collagen and Bone Broth products are non-GMO, all-natural, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free.

A natural extension and complement to Stryve’s popular healthy air-dried meat snacking products, Stryve Nutrition’s Collagen and Bone Broth protein powders are functional foods also packed with protein and contain no sugar and nothing artificial.

“Stryve is laser-focused on our mission to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives. In the supplement space, we saw an opportunity to disrupt the category like we have in meat snacks with high protein products that we believe deliver better nutrition and better taste than what are on the market today,” said Jaxie Alt, Co-CEO and Chief Marketing Officer at Stryve.

Stryve Nutrition’s Collagen Protein products are available at www.stryve.com and are expected to be coming soon to Amazon and select retailers. Stryve Nutrition’s Bone Broth Protein products will be available in the coming weeks at www.stryve.com, and are also expected to be coming soon to Amazon and select retailers.

Stryve announced last month the latest round of new and expanded retail commitments for its Stryve Beef Biltong products, with a base retail footprint approaching 30,000 retail locations.

Joe Oblas, Co-CEO of Stryve added, “We know protein supplementation and we know nutrition. Both Stryve Co-Founder, Ted Casey, and I have extensive expertise in nutrition product development, manufacturing, and marketing. We look forward to leveraging Stryve’s brand awareness, health equity, extensive ecommerce expertise and retail partnerships to rapidly expand distribution and sales of our new Stryve Nutrition products.”  

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stryve Foods Expands into New Category with Introduction of Stryve Nutrition; Launches Collagen Protein Powder and Bone Broth Protein Powder Leverages Stryve’s Health Equity and Growing Brand Awareness for a New Way to Fulfill Company Mission to Help Americans Eat Better and Live Happier, Better Lives Deep Expertise on Senior Management Team in Nutrition and Supplement Product …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board