Labrador Gold Announces Till Results Including 311 Mostly Pristine Gold Grains

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LAB | OTCQX: NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of a till sampling program recently completed along the Appleton Fault Zone on its 100% controlled Kingsway project Newfoundland. The Kingsway project is located within the highly prospective Gander Gold District.

Results of 59 till samples taken over the southern Kingsway property show contained gold grains ranging from 0 to 311 grains. Twelve of the 59 samples contain more than 50 gold grains, of which four contain more than 100 grains.

A sample containing 165 gold grains, of which 153 (93%) are pristine, occurs just down ice of Big Vein which is the likely source of the grains in this till sample.

Two samples containing 165 (96% pristine) and 311 (83% pristine) gold grains occur approximately 700 metres northeast (down ice) of Big Vein. The large number of pristine grains in these samples indicates a short transport distance suggesting a source other than Big Vein closer to the sample locations.

Similarly, a sample containing 101 gold grains, 28 of which are pristine, occurs a further 2.3km to the northeast, again suggesting a separate source.

The results from these till samples, together with anomalous soil geochemistry from the 2020 sampling survey, demonstrate the potential for the discovery of further gold mineralization along the Appleton Fault Zone.

“We are very excited by the possibility of additional gold occurrences to the northeast of Big Vein along the Appleton Fault Zone demonstrated by these sample results,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO of Labrador Gold. “While our primary focus remains to drill the Big Vein target and find more high-grade gold mineralization, our field crews will follow up these till results in the coming weeks to generate targets for drilling later this year.”

Figure 1. Results of till sampling along the Appleton Fault Zone (AFZ).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8de89de5-83a2-4239-9763-4de2d9e99d7f

Labrador Gold Webinar



The Company is pleased to announce that President and CEO Roger Moss will be presenting an update from the Kingsway project in a live webinar taking place on Thursday, August 12th, 2021, at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. The webinar will be hosted by Focus Communications Investor Relations ("FCIR") and Cory Fleck of the Korelin Economics Report. Participants are encouraged to submit any questions for the company prior to the event by emailing FCIR at info@fcir.ca.