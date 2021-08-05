checkAd

Allergies in Primary Care A Study of the Allergy Management Evaluation Tool Published on Consultant360 Specialty Network

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 13:59  |  19   |   |   

-USA Equities Corp. Business Model and Strategic Direction Favorably Aligned with Industry Growth Drivers-

West Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), a company focused on providing clinicians with tools to profit from value-based healthcare solutions through the use of modern digital technologies, today announced the publication on Consultant360 Specialty Network of its research paper entitled “Allergies in Primary Care: A Study of the Allergy Management Evaluation Tool.” Consultant360.com is a direct-to-practitioner website designed to provide timely and relevant information to clinicians as to how to profitably improve patient care.

The recently published “Allergies in Primary Care: A Study of the Allergy Management Evaluation Tool” focuses on clinician and patient results and feedback from the use of the Company’s Allergy Management Evaluation (AME) tool. The AME is a custom digital clinician-driven tool developed to assist physicians in identifying and managing common allergic conditions with a focus on preventative care while minimizing in-person patient visits. This research paper is the first in a series of studies the Company is undertaking to help physicians manage chronic conditions such as allergies and asthma with digital and remote therapeutic monitoring solutions.

The AME software tool was developed to capture patient self-reporting information accurately, reliably and with ease of use. Results from the study demonstrated that:

  • Patients rated the user interface “easy to navigate” and “easy to answer all the questions”
  • Clinicians found the patient reports were “easy to interpret” and “useful additions to their patient encounter”
  • Future integration of the AME with electronic medical records would be advantageous for managing clinician workflow efficiency

“The results from this study highlight the attractiveness of our targeted solutions and strong value proposition. Our AME conveniently sends a digital health risk assessment questionnaire to patients’ smartphones. Patient responses are scored via our algorithms and electronically sent directly to the medical practitioner. These detailed reports efficiently identify and assist in managing common allergic conditions before an in-person office or telemedicine visit. Our technology is highly scalable to address other chronic conditions that primary care physicians encounter such as hypertension, diabetes, behavioral health, addictions, pain, arthritis and obesity, further reinforcing the sizable and growing markets in front of us. ” said Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allergies in Primary Care A Study of the Allergy Management Evaluation Tool Published on Consultant360 Specialty Network -USA Equities Corp. Business Model and Strategic Direction Favorably Aligned with Industry Growth Drivers-West Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), a company focused on providing clinicians with tools …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board