Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Commences Geophysical Work Program at the Freeman Creek Gold Property, Idaho, USA.

Autor: Accesswire
05.08.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has commenced a ground geophysical survey program at the Company's wholly owned Freeman Creek Gold Property (the "Property"). The Property is located 15 km northeast of Salmon, Idaho, and is road accessible year-round.

The induced polarization and IP-resistivity survey will be completed over both, the Carmen Creek Prospect (~10-line km) and the Gold Dyke Prospect (~6-line km). IP-resistivity is a geophysical tool commonly used in gold and base metals exploration and is often effective at qualifying drill targets initially developed from surface mapping and sampling. The primary objective is to define targets for an inaugural drill program at Carmen Creek Prospect. It will also provide additional data to refine drill hole locations for follow-up drilling at Gold Dyke Prospect.

The Company has engaged TMC Geophysics to carry-out the field survey, a leading geophysical services provider to the mineral exploration industry with their head office in Canada, as well as satellite offices in the United States and Mexico. The Company has also retained Dynamic Discovery Geoscience Ltd., an expert geophysical group based in Ottawa, ON, to assist with survey design and interpretation.

The Company is fully permitted to carrying out a follow-up drill program at the Gold Dyke Prospect in 2021, pursuant to its declared Notice of Intent on file with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Permitting for an inaugural drill program at the Carmen Creek Prospect is in process.

The geophysical surveys are expected to elucidate a chargeability response reflective of the sulphides present, which are associated with gold and silver mineralization at both prospects. This association is strongest at Carmen Creek, where sulphide content is higher. Areas of silicification or alteration, associated with the precious metal mineralization, may also elucidate a resistivity response. The geophysical responses over the currently known mineralized zones will be used as markers to detect similar responses over the area, which may highlight additional, yet to be discovered zones of mineralization.

