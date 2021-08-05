ENGlobal Announces 2021 Strategic Update and Q2 Financial Results

Conference Call to Discuss Results at 9:00 am EDT TodayHOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today reported the …

Mark A. Hess, CEO stated: "While segments of the broader energy industry have begun recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, ENGlobal's business - which traditionally lags behind that of the broader energy market by as much as nine months - had not improved by the end of the second quarter. We are, however, taking steps to better position the company to take advantage of the expected increase in business activity in our markets. We have been transitioning ENGlobal from an engineering consulting firm to a vertically integrated project delivery company for some time and, because of the recent changes in senior management, we have accelerated that transformation. Some of the key objectives we achieved this year include:

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today reported the achievement of key objectives in its strategic transformation.

Enhancing our management and business development teams with six key hires,

Redefining our market focus and strategic growth plans,

Rebranding the company with a new, more progressive logo,

Enhancing the company's marketing program to include, among other things, social media, and

Redesigning our website to better describe the company's safety record, product offerings, market focus and accomplishments.

Therefore, as an extension of our rebranding efforts, we now refer to the company as ENG."

Mr. Hess continued, "We are also taking steps to further improve our financial strength. Thus far this year we have:

Filed a shelf registration statement with the SEC to assist with the company's capital raising activities,

Raised approximately $19 million through a registered direct offering under the registration statement, and

Implemented a facility, also under the registration statement, known as an ATM, where we may sell, from time to time, up to $25 million of common stock into the market at the then market price.

"As a result of these activities, the company's cash-on-hand was approximately $29 million at the end of Q2 2021. Also, ENG's PPP loan of approximately $4.9 million was completely forgiven in July, which leaves the company with very little debt and a very healthy balance sheet. This is important to our current and prospective clients as it provides them with greater comfort and puts us in an excellent position to execute on the many opportunities in our pipeline that may be awarded, including those in the expanding renewables and green energy sectors," added Mr. Hess.

"These opportunities, plus the continued energy industry recovery from the COVID pandemic, will, we believe, produce improved results for our company for the remainder of this year and beyond," Mr. Hess concluded.

ENG also announced that, for the second quarter ended June 26, 2021, it had a net loss of $4,256,000, or $(.14) per share, on revenue of $11,079,000, compared with net income of $68,000, or $.00 per share, on revenue of $17,882,000 for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020.

For the six months ended June 26, 2021, the company had a net loss of $4,210,000, or $(.15) per share, on revenue of $23,528,000, compared with net income of $1,169,000, or $.04 per share, on revenue of $37,142,000 for the six months ended June 27, 2020.

The decrease in the company's second quarter revenue compared with the same period last year was primarily due to the continuing COVID-related delays in securing government services and other projects intended to replace those projects completed by the company since Q2 2020. The decline in bottom line performance in Q2 2021, compared with the same period last year, was primarily a result of this decrease in revenue, an investment in essential personnel which, among other things, decreased gross margin to 1% from 14%, an investment of $0.5 million in business development personnel and other costs intended to enhance marketing and sales efforts, and a bad debt reserve of $1.4 million stemming from a commercial customer that suspended operations during the quarter and, subsequently, filed for bankruptcy.

The decrease in six-month revenue compared with the same period last year was primarily due to the continuing COVID-related delays in securing government services and other projects intended to replace those projects completed by the company since Q2 2020. The decline in bottom line performance for the first six months of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 resulted primarily from this decrease in revenue, an investment in essential personnel which, among other things, decreased gross margin to 5% from 15%, an investment of $0.9 million in business development personnel and other costs intended to enhance marketing and sales efforts, and the bad debt reserve of $1.4 million. These effects were partially offset by an employee retention credit of $1.7 million recorded in the first quarter.

The following is a summary of the income statements for the three- and six-months periods ended June 26, 2021 and June 27, 2020:



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Revenue $ 11,079 $ 17,882 $ 23,528 $ 37,142 Gross profit 82 2,453 1,086 5,713 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,264 2,314 6,825 4,447 Operating profit (loss) (4,182 ) 139 (5,739 ) 1,266 Net income (loss) (4,256 ) 68 (4,210 ) 1,169

The following table illustrates the composition of the company's revenue and profitability for its operations for the three- and six-months periods ended June 26, 2021 and June 27, 2020:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (amounts in thousands) June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Segment Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit Margin Operating Profit Margin Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit Margin Operating Profit Margin Commercial $9,157 82.7% (2.2)% (32.9)% $14,803 82.8% 12.9% 7.3% Government Services 1,922 17.3% 14.7% 4.9% 3,079 17.2% 17.6% 12.8% Consolidated 11,079 100.0% 0.7% (37.7)% 17,882 100.0% 13.7% 0.8%



Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (amounts in thousands) June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Segment Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit Margin Operating Profit Margin Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit Margin Operating Profit Margin

















Commercial $ 19,206 81.6 % 3.7 % (17.7 )% $ 31,313 84.3 % 15.2 % 9.9 % Government Services 4,322 18.4 % 8.6 % (0.6 )% 5,829 15.7 % 16.4 % 10.9 % Consolidated 23,528 100.0 % 4.6 % (24.4 )% 37,142 100.0 % 15.4 % 3.4 %

The following table presents certain balance sheet items as of June 26, 2021 and December 26, 2020:

(amounts in thousands) As of June 26, 2021 As of December 26, 2020 Cash $ 29,175 $ 13,706 Working capital 28,691 14,039

ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Operating revenues $ 11,079 $ 17,882 $ 23,528 $ 37,142 Operating costs 10,997 15,429 22,442 31,429 Gross profit 82 2,453 1,086 5,713

Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,264 2,314 6,825 4,447 Operating profit (loss) (4,182 ) 139 (5,739 ) 1,266

Other income (expense): Other income, net 6 1 1,690 2 Interest expense, net (57 ) (36 ) (115 ) (41 ) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes (4,233 ) 104 (4,164 ) 1,227

Provision for federal and state income taxes 23 36 46 58

Net income (loss) (4,256 ) 68 (4,210 ) 1,169

Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share: $ (0.14 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.04

Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in computing income (loss) per share: 29,599 27,413 28,573 27,413



ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



June 26, 2021 December 26, 2020 ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash $ 29,175 $ 13,706 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $1,636 and $386 6,572 7,789 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 398 891 Payroll taxes receivable 1,676 - Contract assets 2,900 4,090 Total Current Assets 40,721 26,476 Property and equipment, net 1,135 1,263 Goodwill 720 720 Other assets Right of use asset 1,210 1,628 Deposits and other assets 402 351 Total Other Assets 1,612 1,979 Total Assets $ 44,188 $ 30,438

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,974 $ 2,138 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,479 3,048 Current portion of leases 1,180 1,541 Contract liabilities 560 1,258 Current portion of note 4,974 3,707 Current portion of deferred payroll tax 519 - Other current liabilities 344 745 Total Current Liabilities 12,030 12,437

Deferred payroll tax 519 1,037 Long-term debt 1,600 2,733 Long-term leases 467 608 Total Liabilities 14,616 16,815 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' Equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 35,134,564 shares issued and outstanding at June 26, 2021 and 27,560,686 shares issued and outstanding at December 26, 2020 35 28 Additional paid-in capital 57,309 37,157 Accumulated deficit (27,772 ) (23,562 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 29,572 13,623 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 44,188 $ 30,438



ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)



For the Six Months Ended

June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



Net income (loss) $ (4,210 ) $ 1,169 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 187 205 Share-based compensation expense 107 132 Changes in current assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 1,217 1,569 Contract assets 1,190 (1,256 ) Other current assets (1,234 ) 344 Accounts payable (164 ) (166 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (569 ) 977 Contract liabilities (698 ) (3,109 ) Income taxes payable (54 ) 219 Other current liabilities, net (347 ) (192 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (4,575 ) $ (108 )

Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Property and equipment acquired (88 ) (126 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (88 ) $ (126 )

Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Issuance of common stock, net 20,052 - Payments on finance leases (55 ) (42 ) Proceeds from PPP loan - 4,925 Interest on PPP loan 25 - Proceeds from revolving credit facility 110 1,445 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 20,132 $ 6,328 Net change in cash 15,469 6,094 Cash at beginning of period 13,706 8,307 Cash at end of period $ 29,175 $ 14,401

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 115 $ 12 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability $ 256 $ 1,182 Cash paid during the period for income taxes (net of refunds) $ 151 $ 86 Debt issuance costs $ - $ 131

For further information on ENG's second quarter 2021 financial results, please refer to its Form 10-Q filing on the company's website at www.englobal.com, or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 am Eastern time today to discuss the company's second quarter 2021 financial results, provide updates on potential contract awards, and discuss the company's growth outlook for the remainder of 2021.

To participate in the conference call, please dial in five to ten minutes before the call:

(Toll Free) 888-506-0062 domestically, or 973-528-001 internationally. Entry code: 624859

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2272/42162

The teleconference replay will be available shortly after the completion of the live event through 9:00 am Eastern time on August 12, 2021. You may access the replay by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 domestically, or 919-882-2331internationally, and referencing conference ID 42162.

You may also access the replay by visiting the company's web site: https://www.englobal.com/events-and-presentations/

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for our clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/

CONTACT:

Market Makers - Investor Relations

Jimmy Caplan

512-329-9505

Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Market Makers - Media Relations

Rick Eisenberg

212-496-6828

Email: eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: ENGlobal

View source version on accesswire.com: