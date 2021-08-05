ReShape Lifesciences Reports Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today reported its preliminary unaudited …

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today reported its preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported revenues of $3.5 million, as compared to revenues of $1.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 107% increase. The $1.8 million increase was primarily due to increased revenues in the US. Additionally, our revenues grew 10% sequentially from the 1st Quarter 2021 representing increases in both US and OUS revenues. The Company reported gross profit of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a gross margin of 61%, compared to $0.8 million in the three months ending on June 30, 2020, with a gross margin of 49%. The higher gross margin is attributed to increased sales volume, as revenue increased 107%, and we achieved lower overhead department and period expenses.