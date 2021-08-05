ReShape Lifesciences Reports Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today reported its preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported revenues of $3.5 million, as compared to revenues of $1.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 107% increase. The $1.8 million increase was primarily due to increased revenues in the US. Additionally, our revenues grew 10% sequentially from the 1st Quarter 2021 representing increases in both US and OUS revenues. The Company reported gross profit of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a gross margin of 61%, compared to $0.8 million in the three months ending on June 30, 2020, with a gross margin of 49%. The higher gross margin is attributed to increased sales volume, as revenue increased 107%, and we achieved lower overhead department and period expenses.
As of June 30, 2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $40.2 million.
Recent Highlights and Accomplishments
- Successfully completed merger with Obalon Therapeutics positioning ReShape as major leader in weight loss market
- Listed on Nasdaq Capital Market under ticker RSLS
- Transition of Lap-Band manufacturing from previous owners to US-based manufacturer under our operational oversight
- Completed funding round raising gross proceeds of $46 million; eliminated debt overhang; removed any and all liens against our assets and now leveraging stronger balance sheet
- Introduced ReShape MarketplaceTM; digital health solution adding to proprietary ecosystem of weight loss products
- Witnessed an increase in Lap-Band procedures among practices.
Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences, commented, "The second quarter was an exceptional one for the Company. In this period, we completed our highly anticipated merger with Obalon Therapeutics, increased visibility in the financial markets by listing on the Nasdaq and bolstered our diverse product portfolio with the launch of our online wellness hub, ReShape MarketPlace. In addition, we restructured our balance sheet closing a $46 million funding round which has now enabled our team to focus on further growth initiatives within the weight loss industry."
