Celcuity to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference to be held August 10-12, 2021. Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, is scheduled to present in a virtual fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/celc/2404732. Alternatively, the live webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://celcuity.com/investors/events-webcasts/ with a replay available shortly after the live event.