Oxit and Semtech to Innovate Toward Intelligent Energy Initiatives

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with Oxit, a leading company focusing on true innovation in Internet of Things (IoT) services through the creation of solutions for a series of intelligent energy initiatives. Semtech will support the initiatives with its low power wide area network (LPWAN) solutions which complements Oxit’s team of smart utilities experts. Oxit CEO, Josh Cox will discuss the collaboration at ENTELEC Conference & Expo 2021 in his presentation, “Intelligent Energy: Control and Condition Monitoring for Complete CGSS,” on August 10 in Houston, TX at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

In collaboration with Semtech, Oxit's smart utilities team is the catalyst and facilitator for intelligent energy initiatives.

The annual ENTELEC Conference & Expo brings together industry professionals, exhibitors and vendors to continue sharing knowledge and educating each other about the latest developments in energy, telecommunications, and oil & gas. There, Oxit will present on how smart utilities will be transformed through IoT in a special presentation. “Presenting at ENTELEC 2021 provides an ideal platform to continue to showcase how the utilities and IoT work hand-in-hand,” said Ashley Pope, Oxit director of operations. “We invite all those interested in the smart control and monitoring of gas utilities to view our showcase at the annual event and see how Semtech’s LoRa devices enhance the future of gas safety systems based on LPWAN.”

The global market valuation for LPWAN is forecasted to exceed $80 billion by 2027, according to a Global Market Insights, Inc. report. With the widespread proliferation and demand for IoT devices, Semtech brings its LPWAN and IoT market to Oxit’s new initiatives. “Our collaboration with Oxit for new smart utilities initiatives continues to highlight the ongoing growth and value of LPWAN connectivity,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president, IoT product marketing and strategy in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “The ability to collect data quickly and without interruption will usher in a new era of smart gas utilities to continue to provide services safely.”

