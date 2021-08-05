checkAd

RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

($ in millions)

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

Change

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net sales

$156.2

 

$156.5

 

-0.2%

 

Gross margin

$63.8

 

$59.5

 

7.3%

 

Gross margin %

40.8%

 

38.0%

 

 

 

Operating income

$30.7

$31.3

$28.8

$29.9

6.6%

4.5%

Operating income %

19.7%

20.0%

18.4%

19.1%

 

 

Net income

$26.0

$26.3

$22.7

$23.6

14.6%

11.4%

Diluted EPS

$1.03

$1.04

$0.91

$0.95

13.2%

9.5%

(1) Results exclude items in reconciliation below.

Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “First quarter results were in line with our expectations. Our team maintained a high level of execution which allowed us to build on momentum from the fourth quarter. Strong order rates from industrial customers continued over the period; the outlook is one of increasing demand for our products as these markets continue to rebound. Following recent announcements of build rate increases for single-aisle commercial aircraft, we see escalating demand for our aircraft bearings and assemblies in the second half of the year.”

First Quarter Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $156.2 million, a decrease of 0.2% from $156.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Net sales for the industrial markets increased 31.0% while aerospace net sales decreased 18.3%. Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $63.8 million compared to $59.5 million for the same period last year.

SG&A for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $29.8 million, an increase of $3.0 million from $26.8 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel-related costs of $2.4 million and $0.6 million of other items. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A was 19.1% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 17.1% for the same period last year.

Other operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $3.2 million compared to $3.8 million for the same period last year. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, other operating expenses consisted primarily of $2.6 million of amortization of intangible assets and $0.6 million of restructuring costs and other items. For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, other operating expenses consisted primarily of $2.5 million of amortization of intangible assets, $1.1 million of restructuring costs and related items and $0.2 million of other items.

Operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $30.7 million compared to $28.8 million for the same period last year. Excluding restructuring costs and other items of $0.6 million, adjusted operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $31.3 million. Excluding other restructuring charges and related items of $1.1 million, adjusted operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $29.9 million. Adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales was 20.0% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 19.1% for the same period last year.

Interest expense, net was $0.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.4 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $4.9 million compared to $5.7 million for the same period last year. The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was 15.8% compared to 20.0% for the same period last year. The current quarter income tax expense included $2.1 million of benefit from share-based stock compensation along with $0.2 million of tax benefit associated with the statute of limitations expiration. Income tax expense for the same period last year was impacted by $0.3 million of benefit associated with share-based stock compensation and $0.1 million of tax benefit associated with the statute of limitations expiration.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $26.0 million compared to $22.7 million for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income was $26.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $23.6 million for the same period last year.

Diluted EPS for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.03 per share compared to $0.91 per share for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS was $1.04 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.95 per share for the same period last year.

Backlog as of July 3, 2021, was $420.2 million compared to $431.9 million as of June 27, 2020 and $394.8 million as of April 3, 2021.

Liquidity

The Company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2022 with a strong cash balance and liquidity position. Cash and marketable securities as of July 3, 2021 were $296.1 million and the Company had approximately $262.7 million of undrawn revolving credit on its two bank facilities. The Company ended the quarter with total debt of $10.8 million and was in full compliance with all covenants under its credit agreements.

Outlook for the Second Quarter Fiscal 2022

The Company expects net sales to be approximately $158.0 million to $162.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $146.3 million last year, an increase of 8.0% to 10.7%.

Live Webcast

RBC Bearings Incorporated will host a webcast on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the quarterly results. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website, www.rbcbearings.com, and click on the webcast icon. If you do not have access to the Internet and wish to listen to the call, dial 844-419-1755 (international callers dial 216-562-0468) and provide conference ID # 9469440. An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET August 5, 2021 until 1:00 p.m. ET August 12, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (international callers dial 404-537-3406) and providing conference call ID # 9469440. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results of operations that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures adjust for items that management believes are unusual. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s results of operations, as these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures disclosed in this press release with the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial table attached to this press release.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including the following: the section of this press release entitled “Outlook”; any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items relating to the Company, any statement of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed future growth rates in the markets we serve; any statements of belief; any characterization of and the Company’s ability to control contingent liabilities; anticipated trends in the Company’s businesses; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements may include the words “may,” “would,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” and other similar words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions, COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical factors, future levels of general industrial manufacturing activity, future financial performance, market acceptance of new or enhanced versions of the Company’s products, the pricing of raw materials, changes in the competitive environments in which the Company’s businesses operate, the outcome of pending or future litigation and governmental proceedings and approvals, estimated legal costs, increases in interest rates, tax legislation and changes, the Company’s ability to meet its debt obligations, the Company’s ability to acquire and integrate complementary businesses, and risks and uncertainties listed or disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements.

 

RBC Bearings Incorporated
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
July 3, June 27,

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net sales

$

156,205

 

$

156,493

 

Cost of sales

 

92,432

 

 

97,040

 

Gross margin

 

63,773

 

 

59,453

 

 
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative

 

29,802

 

 

26,829

 

Other, net

 

3,248

 

 

3,810

 

Total operating expenses

 

33,050

 

 

30,639

 

 
Operating income

 

30,723

 

 

28,814

 

 
Interest expense, net

 

319

 

 

425

 

Other non-operating expense (income)

 

(465

)

 

42

 

Income before income taxes

 

30,869

 

 

28,347

 

Provision for income taxes

 

4,870

 

 

5,658

 

Net income

$

25,999

 

$

22,689

 

 
Net income per common share:
Basic

$

1.04

 

$

0.92

 

Diluted

$

1.03

 

$

0.91

 

 
Weighted average common shares:
Basic

 

25,021,063

 

 

24,763,903

 

Diluted

 

25,308,723

 

 

24,933,941

 

 
Three Months Ended
Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to July 3, June 27,
Adjusted Operating Income:

2021

 

 

2020

 

Reported operating income

$

30,723

 

$

28,814

 

Restructuring costs and other items

 

557

 

 

1,119

 

Adjusted operating income

$

31,280

 

$

29,933

 

 
Reconciliation of Reported Net Income and Net Income Three Months Ended
Per Common Share to Adjusted Net Income and July 3, June 27,
Adjusted Net Income Per Common Share:

2021

 

 

2020

 

Reported net income

$

25,999

 

$

22,689

 

Restructuring costs and other items (1)

 

469

 

 

896

 

Foreign exchange translation loss (1)

 

11

 

 

61

 

Discrete and other tax items benefit

 

(160

)

 

(25

)

Adjusted net income

$

26,319

 

$

23,621

 

(1) After tax impact.
 
Adjusted net income per common share:
Basic

$

1.05

 

$

0.95

 

Diluted

$

1.04

 

$

0.95

 

 
Weighted average common shares:
Basic

 

25,021,063

 

 

24,763,903

 

Diluted

 

25,308,723

 

 

24,933,941

 

 
Three Months Ended
July 3, June 27,
Segment Data, Net External Sales:

2021

 

 

2020

 

Plain bearings segment

$

73,321

 

$

78,875

 

Roller bearings segment

 

25,247

 

 

22,900

 

Ball bearings segment

 

23,128

 

 

18,840

 

Engineered products segment

 

34,509

 

 

35,878

 

$

156,205

 

$

156,493

 

 
 
Three Months Ended
July 3, June 27,
Selected Financial Data:

2021

 

 

2020

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

8,212

 

$

8,396

 

 
Share-based stock compensation expense

 

5,772

 

 

5,438

 

 
Adjusted operating income plus depreciation/amortization

plus share-based stock compensation expense

$

45,264

 

$

43,767

 

 
 
Cash provided by operating activities

$

53,293

 

$

48,359

 

 
Capital expenditures

$

3,367

 

$

3,875

 

 
Total debt

$

10,754

 

$

23,124

 

 
Cash and marketable securities

$

296,091

 

$

143,615

 

 
Repurchase of common stock

$

6,264

 

$

4,391

 

 
Backlog

$

420,218

 

$

431,948

 

 
 
Three Months Ended
July 3, June 27,
Net External Sales by Channel (1)

2021

 

 

2020

 

Aerospace:
Commercial - OEM

$

42,881

 

$

55,460

 

Commercial - Aftermarket/Distribution

 

12,239

 

 

15,444

 

Defense

 

25,773

 

 

28,078

 

 

80,893

 

 

98,982

 

Industrial:
OEM and Marine

 

50,730

 

 

39,368

 

Aftermarket/Distribution

 

24,582

 

 

18,143

 

 

75,312

 

 

57,511

 

 

$

156,205

 

$

156,493

 

 

(1) End markets in each period presented are based on internal definitions and metrics considered by management and are periodically reviewed and updated when evaluating the performance of the business.

RBC Bearings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Fiverr and Wix Join Forces to Help Make the Web Accessible for Everyone
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21RBC Bearings to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call August 5th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten