Equillium to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, announced today that it will present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, taking place August 9 & 10, 2021.

Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, and Dolca Thomas, M.D., Equillium’s executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer, will provide a high-level overview of the Company’s clinical focus before engaging in a Fireside Chat with BTIG equity research analyst Justin Zelin.