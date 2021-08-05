Equillium to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, announced today that it will present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, taking place August 9 & 10, 2021.
Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, and Dolca Thomas, M.D., Equillium’s executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer, will provide a high-level overview of the Company’s clinical focus before engaging in a Fireside Chat with BTIG equity research analyst Justin Zelin.
Date:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Time:
12:00 PM Eastern Time | 9:00 AM Pacific Time
Location:
Virtual Webcast
BTIG-hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.
About Equillium
Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.
For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005312/en/
