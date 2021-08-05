Arrow Electronics Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results

“Arrow reported record results this quarter, reflecting our constant efforts to capture new growth opportunities and harvest the benefits as leaders of information and operational technology innovation,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “We believe that financial performance is directly linked to the value we deliver to customers and suppliers, making our achievement of the highest sales, gross profit and earnings per share for any quarter in Arrow’s history a true testament to the hard work and commitment of our team. We look forward to driving further success for our customers, as well as all our company’s stakeholders as we continue to advance our strategic priorities.”

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today reported second-quarter 2021 sales of $8.56 billion, an increase of 30 percent from sales of $6.61 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Second-quarter net income was $241 million, or $3.23 per share on a diluted basis, compared with a net income of $133 million, or $1.68 per share on a diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income 1 was $249 million, or $3.34 per share on a diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2021, compared with non-GAAP net income of $126 million, or $1.59 per share on a diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2020.

Global components second-quarter sales of $6.61 billion reflected an increase of 40 percent year over year and non-GAAP sales increased 36 percent year over year. Asia-Pacific components second-quarter sales increased 49 percent year over year and non-GAAP sales in the region increased 47 percent year over year. Americas components second-quarter sales increased 32 percent year over year. Europe components second-quarter sales increased 33 percent year over year and non-GAAP sales in the region increased 22 percent year over year. Global components second-quarter operating income was $327 million, and second-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $339 million.

“Our commitment to helping customers bring innovative next-generation electronic products to market quickly is a key driver of our success,” continued Mr. Long. “Global components sales were above the high-end of our expectations for the fifth consecutive quarter resulting from our ability to secure additional inventory to meet strong demand.”

Global enterprise computing solutions second-quarter sales of $1.95 billion reflected an increase of 4 percent year over year and non-GAAP sales decreased 1 percent year over year. Europe enterprise computing solutions second-quarter sales increased 19 percent year over year and non-GAAP sales in the region increased 8 percent year over year. Americas enterprise computing solutions second-quarter sales decreased 5 percent year over year. Global enterprise computing solutions second-quarter operating income was $81 million, and second-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $83 million.

Mr. Long said, “We are seeing strong demand for complex software and cloud-based solutions, and our pipeline is healthy. Despite strong demand, second-quarter global enterprise computing solutions performance was in-line with our expectations as shifting spending priorities and some supply constraints stood in the way of capturing upside.”

“Enhancing shareholder value remains a top priority. With a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, our return on invested capital increased year over year for the fifth straight quarter,” said Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We are pleased our strong financial returns, positive cash flow from operations, and the effective management of our balance sheet enabled us to deliver on our commitment to returning cash to shareholders through an additional $600 million repurchase authorization on July 21. During the second quarter, we repurchased a single-quarter record of approximately $250 million of shares through our stock repurchase program. Our current repurchase authorization stands at approximately $663 million.”

THIRD-QUARTER 2021 OUTLOOK

Consolidated sales of $8.175 billion to $8.775 billion, with global components sales of $6.375 billion to $6.675 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion

Net income per share on a diluted basis of $3.24 to $3.40, and non-GAAP net income per share on a diluted basis 1 of $3.42 to $3.58

of $3.42 to $3.58 Average tax rate of approximately 23.5 percent compared to the long-term range of 23 to 25 percent

Average diluted shares outstanding of 73 million

Interest expense of approximately $32 million

Expecting average USD-to-Euro exchange rate of $1.19 to €1; changes in foreign currencies to increase sales by approximately $40 million, and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $.02 compared to the third quarter of 2020

Third-Quarter 2021 Outlook Reported GAAP measure Intangible amortization expense Restructuring & integration charges Non-GAAP measure Net income per diluted share $3.24 - $3.40 $.09 $.09 $3.42 - $3.58

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Sales $ 8,562,631 $ 6,606,494 $ 16,948,550 $ 12,987,911 Cost of sales 7,562,526 5,856,031 15,018,335 11,509,057 Gross profit 1,000,105 750,463 1,930,215 1,478,854 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 602,084 501,470 1,176,651 1,035,309 Depreciation and amortization 48,539 46,812 98,870 93,922 Impairments 4,482 4,918 4,482 4,918 Restructuring, integration, and other charges 4,478 650 10,187 9,788 659,583 553,850 1,290,190 1,143,937 Operating income 340,522 196,613 640,025 334,917 Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies 190 (283) 1,034 247 Gain (loss) on investments, net 6,726 10,901 9,519 (5,909) Employee benefit plan expense, net (1,438) (1,173) (2,668) (2,282) Interest and other financing expense, net (30,685) (31,867) (64,341) (75,135) Income before income taxes 315,315 174,191 583,569 251,838 Provision for income taxes 74,113 40,854 135,139 68,746 Consolidated net income 241,202 133,337 448,430 183,092 Noncontrolling interests 561 533 1,468 785 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 240,641 $ 132,804 $ 446,962 $ 182,307 Net income per share: Basic $ 3.27 $ 1.69 $ 6.02 $ 2.29 Diluted $ 3.23 $ 1.68 $ 5.94 $ 2.28 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 73,693 78,677 74,294 79,527 Diluted 74,611 79,226 75,197 80,113

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except par value) (Unaudited) July 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 244,070 $ 373,615 Accounts receivable, net 8,846,715 9,205,343 Inventories 3,636,082 3,287,308 Other current assets 355,757 286,633 Total current assets 13,082,624 13,152,899 Property, plant, and equipment, at cost: Land 5,691 7,940 Buildings and improvements 184,676 207,614 Machinery and equipment 1,530,544 1,553,371 1,720,911 1,768,925 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (993,500) (969,320) Property, plant, and equipment, net 727,411 799,605 Investments in affiliated companies 68,937 76,358 Intangible assets, net 214,261 233,819 Goodwill 2,106,182 2,115,469 Other assets 643,358 675,761 Total assets $ 16,842,773 $ 17,053,911 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,625,844 $ 7,937,889 Accrued expenses 1,089,866 1,034,361 Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt 356,986 158,633 Total current liabilities 9,072,696 9,130,883 Long-term debt 1,884,393 2,097,940 Other liabilities 661,223 676,136 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $1: Authorized - 160,000 shares in both 2021 and 2020 Issued - 125,424 shares in both 2021 and 2020 125,424 125,424 Capital in excess of par value 1,175,470 1,165,850 Treasury stock (53,286 and 50,581 shares in 2021 and 2020, respectively), at cost (3,134,484) (2,776,821) Retained earnings 7,126,713 6,679,751 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (128,201) (104,885) Total shareholders’ equity 5,164,922 5,089,319 Noncontrolling interests 59,539 59,633 Total equity 5,224,461 5,148,952 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,842,773 $ 17,053,911

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 241,202 $ 133,337 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 48,539 46,812 Amortization of stock-based compensation 8,744 8,397 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliated companies (190) 283 Deferred income taxes (1,594) 13,732 Impairments 4,482 4,918 Gain on investments, net (6,726) (10,885) Other 277 253 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and disposed businesses: Accounts receivable, net (313,735) (112,437) Inventories (357,065) (80,465) Accounts payable 562,461 292,024 Accrued expenses 79,459 102,369 Other assets and liabilities 15,526 19,907 Net cash provided by operating activities 281,380 418,245 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (20,929) (31,571) Net cash used for investing activities (20,929) (31,571) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings (2,379) 77,165 Proceeds from (repayments of) long-term bank borrowings, net (20,433) (123,113) Redemption of notes — (209,366) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 15,226 1,750 Repurchases of common stock (250,708) (72,750) Settlement of forward-starting interest rate swap — (48,378) Other (159) (141) Net cash used for financing activities (258,453) (374,833) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 14,371 (7,011) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 16,369 4,830 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,701 200,998 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 244,070 $ 205,828

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 448,430 $ 183,092 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 98,870 93,922 Amortization of stock-based compensation 21,967 22,317 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (1,034) (247) Deferred income taxes 12,069 46,345 Impairments 4,482 4,918 Loss (gain) on investments, net (9,519) 5,925 Other 1,651 48 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and disposed businesses: Accounts receivable, net 283,042 446,168 Inventories (370,212) 52,927 Accounts payable (277,663) (51,027) Accrued expenses 83,102 71,043 Other assets and liabilities (18,341) 9,679 Net cash provided by operating activities 276,844 885,110 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (41,109) (59,542) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 22,171 — Other — (5,466) Net cash used for investing activities (18,938) (65,008) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings (14,831) (7,189) Proceeds from (repayments of) long-term bank borrowings, net 134,241 (411,690) Redemption of notes (130,860) (209,366) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 41,317 3,730 Repurchases of common stock (411,327) (231,739) Settlement of forward-starting interest rate swap — (48,378) Other (159) (141) Net cash used for financing activities (381,619) (904,773) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5,832) (9,604) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (129,545) (94,275) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 373,615 300,103 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 244,070 205,828

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 % Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 8,562,631 $ 6,606,494 29.6 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 218,616 Non-GAAP consolidated sales $ 8,562,631 $ 6,825,110 25.5 % Global components sales, as reported $ 6,610,761 $ 4,721,255 40.0 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 133,141 Non-GAAP global components sales $ 6,610,761 $ 4,854,396 36.2 % Americas components sales, as reported $ 1,970,756 $ 1,488,901 32.4 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 637 Non-GAAP Americas components sales $ 1,970,756 $ 1,489,538 32.3 % Europe components sales, as reported $ 1,490,662 $ 1,118,417 33.3 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 106,199 Non-GAAP Europe components sales $ 1,490,662 $ 1,224,616 21.7 % Asia components sales, as reported $ 3,149,343 $ 2,113,937 49.0 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 26,305 Non-GAAP Asia components sales $ 3,149,343 $ 2,140,242 47.1 % Global ECS sales, as reported $ 1,951,870 $ 1,885,239 3.5 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 85,475 Non-GAAP global ECS sales $ 1,951,870 $ 1,970,714 (1.0) % Europe ECS sales, as reported $ 784,515 $ 661,983 18.5 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 66,164 Non-GAAP Europe ECS sales $ 784,515 $ 728,147 7.7 % Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 1,167,355 $ 1,223,256 (4.6) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 19,311 Non-GAAP Americas ECS sales $ 1,167,355 $ 1,242,567 (6.1) %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 % Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 16,948,550 $ 12,987,911 30.5 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 421,289 Consolidated sales, as adjusted $ 16,948,550 $ 13,409,200 26.4 % Global components sales, as reported $ 13,054,014 $ 9,271,856 40.8 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 263,439 Global components sales, as adjusted $ 13,054,014 $ 9,535,295 36.9 % Americas components sales, as reported $ 3,671,929 $ 3,041,699 20.7 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 346 Americas components sales, as adjusted $ 3,671,929 $ 3,042,045 20.7 % Europe components sales, as reported $ 3,059,264 $ 2,428,407 26.0 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 221,483 Europe components sales, as adjusted $ 3,059,264 $ 2,649,890 15.4 % Asia components sales, as reported $ 6,322,821 $ 3,801,750 66.3 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 41,610 Asia components sales, as adjusted $ 6,322,821 $ 3,843,360 64.5 % Global ECS sales, as reported $ 3,894,536 $ 3,716,055 4.8 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 157,850 Global ECS sales, as adjusted $ 3,894,536 $ 3,873,905 0.5 % Europe ECS sales, as reported $ 1,575,843 $ 1,364,111 15.5 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 125,964 Europe ECS sales, as adjusted $ 1,575,843 $ 1,490,075 5.8 % Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 2,318,693 $ 2,351,944 (1.4) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 31,886 Americas ECS sales, as adjusted $ 2,318,693 $ 2,383,830 (2.7) %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended July 3, 2021 Reported GAAP measure Intangible amortization expense Restructuring & Integration charges AFS Reserves & Recoveries Impairments Impact of Wind Down Other(1) Non-GAAP measure Sales $ 8,562,631 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 8,562,631 Gross Profit 1,000,105 — — — — — — 1,000,105 Operating income 340,522 9,316 4,478 — 4,482 — — 358,798 Income before income taxes 315,315 9,316 4,478 — 4,482 — (6,545) 327,046 Provision for income taxes 74,113 2,382 1,010 — 1,078 — (1,575) 77,008 Consolidated net income 241,202 6,934 3,468 — 3,404 — (4,970) 250,038 Noncontrolling interests 561 150 — — — — — 711 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 240,641 $ 6,784 $ 3,468 $ — $ 3,404 $ — $ (4,970) $ 249,327 Net income per diluted share (3) $ 3.23 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ — $ 0.05 $ — $ (0.07) $ 3.34 Effective tax rate (4) 23.5 % 23.5 % Three months ended June 27, 2020 Reported GAAP measure Intangible amortization expense Restructuring & Integration charges AFS Reserves & Recoveries Impairments Impact of Wind Down Other(2) Non-GAAP measure Sales $ 6,606,494 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 6,606,494 Gross Profit 750,463 — — — — (10,696) — 739,767 Operating income 196,613 9,734 650 197 4,918 (11,824) — 200,288 Income before income taxes 174,191 9,734 650 197 4,918 (11,814) (10,901) 166,975 Provision for income taxes 40,854 2,501 313 47 1,800 (2,662) (2,631) 40,222 Consolidated net income 133,337 7,233 337 150 3,118 (9,152) (8,270) 126,753 Noncontrolling interests 533 137 — — — — — 670 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 132,804 $ 7,096 $ 337 $ 150 $ 3,118 $ (9,152) $ (8,270) $ 126,083 Net income per diluted share (3) $ 1.68 $ 0.09 $ — $ — $ 0.04 $ (0.12) $ (0.10) $ 1.59 Effective tax rate (4) 23.5 % 24.1 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Six months ended July 3, 2021 Reported GAAP measure Intangible amortization expense Restructuring & Integration charges AFS Reserves & Recoveries Impairments Impact of Wind Down Non-recurring tax items Other(1) Non-GAAP measure Sales $ 16,948,550 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 16,948,550 Gross Profit 1,930,215 — — — — — — — 1,930,215 Operating income 640,025 18,642 10,187 — 4,482 — — — 673,336 Income before income taxes 583,569 18,642 10,187 — 4,482 — — (9,338) 607,542 Provision for income taxes 135,139 4,767 2,176 — 1,078 — — (2,247) 140,913 Consolidated net income 448,430 13,875 8,011 — 3,404 — — (7,091) 466,629 Noncontrolling interests 1,468 300 — — — — — — 1,768 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 446,962 $ 13,575 $ 8,011 $ — $ 3,404 $ — $ — $ (7,091) $ 464,861 Net income per diluted share (3) $ 5.94 $ 0.18 $ 0.11 $ — $ 0.05 $ — $ — $ (0.09) $ 6.18 Effective tax rate (4) 23.2 % 23.2 % Six months ended June 27, 2020 Reported GAAP measure Intangible amortization expense Restructuring & Integration charges AFS Reserves & Recoveries Impairments Impact of Wind Down Non-recurring tax items Other(2) Non-GAAP measure Sales $ 12,987,911 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 12,987,911 Gross Profit 1,478,854 — — — — (10,696) — — 1,468,158 Operating income 334,917 19,689 9,788 (723) 4,918 (11,824) — — 356,765 Income before income taxes 251,838 19,689 9,788 (723) 4,918 (11,814) — 5,909 279,605 Provision for income taxes 68,746 5,065 2,884 (175) 1,800 (2,662) (3,615) 1,426 73,469 Consolidated net income 183,092 14,624 6,904 (548) 3,118 (9,152) 3,615 4,483 206,136 Noncontrolling interests 785 274 — — — — — — 1,059 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 182,307 $ 14,350 $ 6,904 $ (548) $ 3,118 $ (9,152) $ 3,615 $ 4,483 $ 205,077 Net income per diluted share (3) $ 2.28 $ 0.18 $ 0.09 $ (0.01) $ 0.04 $ (0.11) $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 2.56 Effective tax rate (4) 27.3 % 26.3 % (1) Other includes (gain) loss on investments, net and pension settlement loss. (2) Other includes (gain) loss on investments, net (3) In all periods presented the sum of the components for diluted EPS, as adjusted may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding. (4) The items as shown in this table, represent the reconciling items for the tax rate as reported by GAAP measure and as a non-GAAP measure.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Sales: Global components $ 6,610,761 $ 4,721,255 $ 13,054,014 $ 9,271,856 Global ECS 1,951,870 1,885,239 3,894,536 3,716,055 Consolidated $ 8,562,631 $ 6,606,494 $ 16,948,550 $ 12,987,911 Operating income (loss): Global components (a) $ 327,036 $ 181,836 $ 616,419 $ 346,603 Global ECS (b) 81,099 72,921 158,458 115,354 Corporate (c) (67,613) (58,144) (134,852) (127,040) Consolidated $ 340,522 $ 196,613 $ 640,025 $ 334,917

(a) Global components operating income includes $8.2 million and $12.5 million related to proceeds from legal settlements for the second quarter and first six months of 2021. (b) Includes reserves and other adjustments of approximately $29.9 million primarily related to foreign tax and other loss contingencies for the first six months of 2020. These reserves are principally associated with transactional taxes on activity from several prior years, not significant to any one year. (c) Includes restructuring, integration, and other charges of $4.5 million and $10.2 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2021, respectively, and $0.7 million and $9.8 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2020, respectively.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Global components operating income, as reported $ 327,036 $ 181,836 $ 616,419 $ 346,603 Intangible assets amortization expense 6,995 7,259 13,999 14,639 Impairments 4,482 — 4,482 — Impact of wind down — (11,824) — (11,824) AFS notes receivable reserve (recoveries) — 197 — (723) Global components non-GAAP operating income $ 338,513 $ 177,468 $ 634,900 $ 348,695 Global ECS operating income, as reported $ 81,099 $ 72,921 $ 158,458 $ 115,354 Intangible assets amortization expense 2,321 2,475 4,643 5,050 Impairments — 4,918 — 4,918 Global ECS non-GAAP operating income $ 83,420 $ 80,314 $ 163,101 $ 125,322

