Vocera Customers Selected to Speak at HIMSS21

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that two customers will speak at the 2021 HIMSS Conference and Exhibition, August 9-13 in Las Vegas. During these educational sessions, clinical leaders will share frontline experiences and offer solutions to improve the safety and well-being of patients and care teams.

  • Improving Communication, Patient Care and Staff Well-Being
     Speaker: Deanna Parker, MBA, MHA, BSN, RN, Assistant Vice President, Emergency Services, at Baptist Health Hardin
    Tuesday, Aug. 10, 4:15 - 5:15 p.m. PT (Venetian, San Polo 3401)

    In 2018, when Baptist Health Hardin doubled the size of its emergency department (ED) and added more team members, hospital leaders knew they needed a better communication solution to keep care team members connected. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, hospital leaders were grateful they had implemented a hands-free communication system. Discover how the Vocera Badge can simplify clinical workflows, improve throughput, reduce left without being seen rates, and protect the safety and well-being of patients and care teams, especially during a pandemic.
  • Connected Care Team Saves Brain Cells, Time, and Stroke Patient Lives
     Speakers: Augusto Elias, MD, Medical Director of Neurointerventional and Comprehensive Stroke Services, and Dillon Fassett, BS, MSA, Program Coordinator, Process Improvement and Integration, at Metro Health – University of Michigan Health
    Wednesday, Aug. 11, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. PT (Venetian, San Polo 3401)

    Saving time is critical to saving brain cells and saving lives. Care team members inside and outside Metro Health – University of Michigan Health use Vocera solutions to improve door-to-needle time and dramatically improve outcomes for stroke patients. Hear how emergency medical services (EMS) teams collaborate with specialists in neurology, radiology, nursing, laboratory, and pharmacy using the hands-free Vocera Badge and Vocera smartphone app to activate the right people and prepare life-saving drugs before the ambulance arrives at the ED.

Visit this HIMSS21 webpage to learn more about these customer stories, get a closer look at Vocera solutions, and request a virtual product demonstration. You can also follow Vocera on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for regular updates and news.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides solutions that help protect and connect team members, simplify workflows, increase efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The Vocera Platform can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.



