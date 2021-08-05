Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Releases CEO Letter to Shareholders

As CEO of Regencell, I am pleased to take this opportunity to discuss the significant milestones we achieved thus far in 2021, update our shareholders on our business plan for the remainder of the year and discuss our goals for 2022 and beyond.

For those who are new to Regencell, the Company focuses on the research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine (“TCM”) for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (“ADHD”) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”).

We have been researching and conducting studies to address the fundamental causes of ADHD and ASD disorders. Our goal is to improve the lives of ADHD and ASD patients, their families and caregivers and become a market leader for the treatment of these disorders. We aim to achieve improvements in both symptoms and overall health of patients as compared to currently available medications in the market. We are passionate about transforming the lives of patients, their families and caregivers and help them feel their best physically, mentally and emotionally!

Nasdaq Listing

On July 16, 2021, our ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. We raised net proceeds of approximately $19.3 million from the initial public offering of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per share. We plan to use these proceeds to fund our second research study, TCM formulae and products, staff salaries, product and intellectual property registrations, facilities rental, renovations and equipment, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Research Studies

Our first study using personalized TCM formula in Hong Kong showed a drop in assessment scores meaning that ADHD and ASD symptoms were less severe for patient who participated in the study. However, there is no assurance that we can expect similar outcome in our second research study.

Encouraged by this positive outcome, we plan to commence our second research study next month in Hong Kong, which is expected to last for approximately one year. Approximately 100 patients will participate in our second research study, in 3-12 months treatment cycles. Our goal for the second research study is to verify the effectiveness of the standardized TCM formulae with candidates that are experiencing mild, moderate and severe ADHD and ASD conditions. Once completed, the research study will provide the foundation for the Company to apply for a proprietary Chinese medicine (“pCm”) registration in Hong Kong. We look forward to sharing the outcome as soon as we complete the study.