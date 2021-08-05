checkAd

Novan to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12th. Novan management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The call will be led by Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, who will be joined by additional members of the Novan management team. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (844) 707-0661 (domestic) or (703) 318-2240 (international) and referencing conference ID: 6686508. The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Novan website, novan.com, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary nitric oxide (NO) based technology platform, NITRICIL to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications in dermatology, men’s and women’s health, infectious diseases, and various other medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company’s lead product candidate is SB206, a topical gel with antiviral properties, for the treatment of molluscum. The Company believes that SB206 as a topical, at-home, caregiver-applied therapy with a rapid treatment benefit, if approved, would address an important unmet medical need for the treatment of molluscum.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
833-475-8247
NOVN@jtcir.com

 





