Novan to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12th. Novan management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The call will be led by Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, who will be joined by additional members of the Novan management team. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (844) 707-0661 (domestic) or (703) 318-2240 (international) and referencing conference ID: 6686508. The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Novan website, novan.com, and will be archived for 90 days.