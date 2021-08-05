checkAd

Paysign Focuses on Product and Technology Evolution With Additions to Its Leadership Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 14:05  |  37   |   |   

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced key leadership recruitments that support the company’s long-term strategy for product diversification, technology and platform advancements and enhanced offerings in new and established verticals. Brad Cunningham was brought on board as chief technology officer, a major addition to the Paysign senior leadership team. The company also expanded its client relationship and product teams with the addition of Alan Geiger, director of relationship management, and Richard Graub, director of product management.

Cunningham joined Paysign in July and brings with him more than 17 years of experience at Republic Bank & Trust Company, serving most recently as the senior vice president and managing director of IT strategy and services. During his time there, Cunningham led the technology teams that modernized and rewrote core banking platforms, designed and custom built the bank’s non-traditional financial offerings, including tax refund processing solutions, and established API and integration architecture. In addition, Cunningham is an expert at engineering high-availability payment systems with advanced data analytics. His many successes were based on the foundation of bringing process, stability and consistency to the development lifecycle for the implementation and operation of secure, robust, well-integrated technology solutions.

“Brad’s proven track record of forward-thinking technology and software advancements in banking verticals aligns perfectly with Paysign’s development roadmap,” said Paysign president and COO Matthew Lanford. “He will be a driving force that ensures Paysign continues to be an innovator in fintech, and we could not be happier to have him on board.”

As Paysign’s new chief technology officer, Cunningham will focus on evolving the company’s architecture and technology stack as a whole, maturing the IT and software development teams and processes and enriching security, compliance and quality assurance practices.

Geiger joined Paysign in May as director of relationship management, and brings with him decades of payments industry experience, as well as expert knowledge of the plasma collection industry and the unique challenges that influence its landscape. Geiger had long followed Paysign’s innovations in the space and their ability to add value for both centers and donors, making them a great partner to the plasma industry. He will be fundamental as Paysign continues to invest in its core customer market and enhance its offering to this vertical. Prior to joining Paysign, Geiger was the key account executive serving the plasma sector for 15 years with Onbe, formerly known as Ecount, Citi Prepaid Services, Wirecard and North Lane Technologies, Inc.

