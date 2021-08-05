The Limestone Boat Company Ltd Announces Multiple Brand Achievements

The Aquasport 3000CC center console is their largest model to date, becoming the latest flagship. It will make its official debut this summer and be available for order with shipments commencing this fall.

“The new model showcases a flared bow and deep freeboard that Aquasport’s saltwater models are known for, all on a beautifully-running hull for an incredible ride and performance,” said Limestone CEO Scott Hanson. “Being stable, dry, and sure-footed in just about any chop, this model still has a sporty feel so there’s no compromising. There’s a spacious head, large console for electronics and customization, a vast bow area with comfortable seating, and storage throughout. The large coffin box storage compartment forward is perfect for ice or gear, tackle and tool storage are in the leaning post, and a powder-coated T-top are just some of the noticeable features this AQ3000CC offers. It’s powered with standard twin 300 HP engines, with upgrade options including twin 350’s and an additional long-range fuel tank.”

In addition to releasing their newest model, Aquasport has also launched a brand new, consumer friendly website for the brand (www.aquasportboat.com).

“Our new website will focus on the history of Aquasport Boats, while bringing the quality and integrity of this historic brand to the forefront,” said Hanson. “It will continue to evolve and grow over time, with fresh content and information for the consumer. The website features the model lineup, a dealer locator and updated resources and information.”

In additional news announced from the company, Limestone Boats has delivered its first production model, the L-200CC center console late last month with weekly shipments going forward. Shipments of the revitalized L-290CD, L-250R and L-200R are also scheduled to commence through the 4th Quarter, with the L-270CD following in late Q1 2022.

“With our recent production facility acquisition in White Bluff, TN, we were able to gain control of production efforts for all of our brands, with one of our top priorities being the allocation of resources appropriately across our manufactured lines,” added Hanson. “As we revamp the entire Limestone lineup, the L-200CC was our very first Limestone model produced in our facility and it’s exciting to see the fruits of our labor roll out of the facility. The L-200CC is a versatile center console, designed for an array of activities and adventure. As a heritage brand, Limestone Boats is dedicated to quality and innovation, and this new model carries that mission forward.”