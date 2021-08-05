Biomerica Launches New Website For Its EZ Detect Colorectal Disease Screening Test

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States in men and women combined. It's expected to cause about 52,980 deaths during 2021. [1]

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) today announced the launch of their new website for their EZ Detect Colon Disease Test product at https://ezdetect.com . The site features streamlined functionality and easy access to essential and potentially life-saving information about detection and treatment of colorectal diseases including colon cancer. The new site is launching alongside a digital health advertising and social media campaign to promote and drive sales of Biomerica’s EZ Detect product. The Company is also in discussions with major retailers to increase the U.S. and international distribution of the EZ Detect Colon Disease Test by adding the product to their online and in-store offerings.

The EZ Detect Colon Disease Test is the simplest in-home, two-minute diagnostic test to detect hidden blood in the stool, one of the primary early warning signs of colorectal disease. The test does not require handling of stool or dietary restrictions. The user simply drops a test pad onto the surface of the water in the toilet bowl after a bowel movement. If blood is present in the person’s stool, a blue-green indicator will appear on the test pad within two minutes. The pad is then simply flushed down the toilet.

In a Johns Hopkins University Study, EZ Detect was preferred 10:1 by patients over other fecal occult blood tests. Published studies have also indicated that the best colorectal screening test is “the one that gets done.” [2] Other Colorectal screening tests all require handling of the stool, and delivering or mailing the stool sample to a lab. This process results in a high percentage of these competing tests never being performed by patients. [3] EZ Detect does not require handling of the stool.

Hidden blood in the stool can be caused by bleeding ulcers, hemorrhoids, polyps, colitis, diverticulitis, fissures, rectal cancer or colon cancer. Physicians, hospitals, and pharmacies utilize or sell the EZ Detect test, which has no dietary restrictions before or during the testing period.