checkAd

INmune Bio, Inc. to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 14:15  |  26   |   |   

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced that Raymond J. Tesi, MD, President and CEO, will present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference being held August 9 – 10.

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Presentation Date: Monday, August 9, 2021
Presentation Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time
Information:  Click Here

Please contact your representative at BTIG to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with INmune Bio during the respective conference.

About INmune Bio, Inc.
INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms.  The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. DN-TNF is currently being developed for COVID-19 complications (Quellor), cancer (INB03), Alzheimer’s (XPro595), and NASH (LIVNate). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune aimed at priming the patient’s NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer.  INmune Bio’s product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Clinical trials are in early stages and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. INB03, XPro1595, LIVNate, Quellor and INKmune are still in clinical trials or preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved or that any specific results will be achieved. Our two platforms are beginning clinical trials and there cannot be any assurance of the success of these trials. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

INmune Bio Contact: 
David Moss, CFO (858) 964-3720
DMoss@INmuneBio.com

Investor Contact:
Chuck Padala
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 627-8390
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Michael Tattory
LifeSci Communications
609-802-6265
mtattory@lifescicomms.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INmune Bio, Inc. to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board