Allison Transmission Welcomes JK Pareek as Vice President of IS&S, CIO

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce that JK Pareek has joined the company as Vice President of Information Systems and Services (IS&S) and Chief Information Officer.

JK Pareek joins Allison Transmission as CIO. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, JK will be responsible for developing and implementing an information technology strategy that meets Allison Transmission’s business needs, delivers optimal return on investment, and maintains the utmost security. He will provide direct leadership for all IS&S related functions and manage the company’s network of external service providers.

“I am honored to be joining the innovative, industry-leading team at Allison,” said JK Pareek, Vice President of IS&S, CIO of Allison Transmission. “I’m eager to contribute to the company’s longstanding commitment of delivering reliable, durable, cost-effective solutions for its customers and partners.”

Prior to joining Allison, JK was the Vice President of Global IT and Chief Information Officer for Nidec Motor Corporation in St. Louis, MO, for five years. In addition, he previously spent three years as Chief Information Officer of the Solar Energy business unit at SunEdison. He also gained extensive experience working in various IT leadership roles for 18 years at MEMC and Texas Instruments.

JK earned his Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University in State College, PA, and his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology located in Chennai (Madras), India.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

