9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to participate in BMO Capital Markets' "Biopharma Spotlight Series: Innovation in GI"

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), today announced that the Executive Management team will participate in the Biopharma Spotlight Series: Innovation in GI Conference Call hosted by Gary Nachman and BMO Capital Markets. Please see additional details below:

Biopharma Spotlight Series: Innovation in GI Conference Call 

Date: Thursday, August 12th, 2021
Time: 11:35 am Eastern Time

Title: DEEP DIVE ON SHORT BOWEL SYNDROME 
Webcast link: https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-biopharma-9meters

Management: John Temperato, President & CEO 
Patrick Griffin , Chief Medical Officer

* a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days.

Please contact your representative at BMO Capital Markets to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with 9 Meters during the Spotlight Series.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases or unique GI biology. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary Phase 2 long-acting GLP-1 agonist, for short bowel syndrome (SBS); larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator in non-responsive celiac disease; and several other early-stage assets.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, anticipated milestones and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: risks associated with acquiring and developing additional compounds; uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, enrollment in and timing of clinical trials; and risks related to the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and in other filings that the Company has made and future filings the Company will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Corporate Contacts: 
Edward J. Sitar
Chief Financial Officer
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
investor-relations@9meters.com
www.9meters.com

Media Contact: 
Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
veames@lifescicomms.com
203-942-4626

Investor Contact: 
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
212-915-2577

SOURCE: 9 Meters Biopharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658346/9-Meters-Biopharma-Inc-to-participat ...




Disclaimer

