NLS Pharmaceutics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference being held virtually August 10-12, 2021.

Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM ET

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by clicking this link, and will also be available for replay on Company's website at https://nls-pharma.com/

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary extended-release formulation of mazindol (mazindol ER), and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin-2 receptor agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating NolazolÒ (mazindol controlled-release) in adult subjects with ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Quilience has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy.

Corporate contact

Alex Zwyer, CEO: +41 41 618 80 00

Investor Relations contact

Cindy Rizzo: +1 908-229-7050

www.nlspharma.com

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics AG



Wertpapier


