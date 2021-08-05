LightPath Technologies Announces Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and …

Subject to completion of the audit of the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, the Company expects to report:

Total backlog between $21 million and $22 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $21.9 million at June 30, 2020.

Total revenues between $8.0 million and $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Total revenues for fiscal 2021 between $38.2 million and $38.5 million, compared to $35.0 million for fiscal 2020.

Capital expenditures of approximately $440,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $938,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Capital expenditures of approximately $3.2 million for fiscal 2021, compared to $2.4 million for fiscal 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $6.8 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $5.4 million at June 30, 2020.

Commenting on recent operating activities and preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results, Sam Rubin, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of LightPath, stated, "Based on our preliminary results, we expect the Company to have returned to double digit annual organic revenue growth, which we are pleased about. This level of growth was a priority established as part of the new strategic path that we began developing when I assumed the role of CEO in March 2020 and significantly improves upon the 4% annual growth in each of the preceding two years."

"With a few exceptions, we have benefited from momentum achieved in the majority of our product lines and geographic regions. The most significant exception, as we previously disclosed, pertains to the leadership transition for our operations in China. The other challenge to our performance has been the softness in sales to the telecommunications sector, primarily with the deferment of orders from a major customer involved with the 5G network deployments in China. These headwinds are expected for a few more quarters before sales in the region may return to their previous levels. More recently, we have made inroads in leveraging our high quality PMO lenses for 5G network buildouts to other global customers, and expect to see a pickup in our telecommunications revenue generated by these other global customers in the quarters to come. The range provided for our backlog at the end of fiscal 2021 remained at a relatively consistent level compared to the end of fiscal 2020, despite the increase in shipments and the recent softness in the telecommunications sector, which occurred primarily in China."