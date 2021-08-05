checkAd

META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million

Transformational Deal to Accelerate Growth, Scale and Commercialization of Metamaterials

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for META to indirectly acquire Nanotech Security Corp. ("Nanotech") (TSXV:NTS)(OTCQX:NTSFF), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features that provide anti-counterfeiting solutions used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, in an all-cash transaction at C$1.25 per Nanotech common share, for a total value of approximately C$90.8 million.

The addition of Nanotech's highly experienced manufacturing group, its nanophotonics R&D teams and its well-established origination and conversion capabilities is expected to significantly expand and accelerate META's design-to-production roadmap and extend its leadership position in commercializing metamaterials. Nanotech brings state of the art electron beam lithography (EBL), high-volume, roll-to-roll nanoimprint lithography (NIL) and nano-coating production equipment, with current capacity exceeding 7 million square meters per year, at significantly lower production costs compared to semiconductor processes.

In-house EBL capabilities are expected to significantly increase META's capacity for new customer engagements and shorten material selection programs. META's proprietary roll-to-roll volume holographic technology, as well as its Rolling Mask Lithography (RML®) and related design know-how and intellectual property, offer additional proprietary security applications to help expand Nanotech's leadership position in high-volume highly customizable security films.

"META's M&A strategy is focused on building scale and reducing production costs, enhancing our metamaterials manufacturing capabilities, and extending our market reach into new applications and industries," said Ram Ramkumar, Chairman of META. "We believe the addition of Nanotech's ultra-precision, high-volume production capabilities should place META in a strong leadership position in commercializing metamaterials at scale."

"Nanotech is a strategic acquisition for META. It will add tested and cost-competitive production technology along with new products and customers to our portfolio. Nanotech also adds complementary skillsets which can support META's markets, accelerating our commercialization plans in verticals such as solar energy, 5G and other antennas, battery and fuel cells, and carbon capture," said George Palikaras, META's President and CEO. "META plans to support expansion of Nanotech's Thurso, Quebec facility, approximately doubling its production capacity to 15 million square meters over the next 1-2 years, while META's new 68,000 square foot facility in Nova Scotia will support large OEM licensing opportunities, manufacturing training and product application development at pilot scale. Combined with our planned expansion in Nova Scotia, the Nanotech acquisition is expected to position META as one of the leaders in high-volume, low-cost production of optical metamaterials in the world."

