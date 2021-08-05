checkAd

IotaComm Launches the Beta Version of its Internet of Things Platform Delphi360(TM)

Autor: Accesswire
05.08.2021, 14:25  |  37   |   |   

Delphi360 is IotaComm's wireless connectivity and data analytics platform that turns building data into actionable insights

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a wireless communication and data analytics software company, today announced the launch of the beta version of their new Internet of Things ("IoT") product platform, Delphi360™.

Delphi360 is uniquely designed to deliver data-driven insights to commercial and industrial facility managers. Sensors, gateways and machines communicate data over a LoRaWAN® low power wide area network (LPWAN) to a cloud or local database. Additionally, Delphi360 can connect to external sources of data, such as weather, outdoor air conditions, social or other external sources. These combined data sets are then analyzed to uncover critical insights that can increase operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve health and safety for customers. The insights are delivered to users via an interactive dashboard for further analysis, visualization, and monitoring. Delphi360's value comes from its ability to deliver actionable insights at a low cost combined with superior customer service.

The beta version will be available to existing customers first and the official launch for new customers is set for September 1, 2021. Delphi360's initial solutions are focused on Indoor Environmental Quality Monitoring which includes Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and Room Occupancy sensing capabilities.

"I'm excited to introduce our Indoor Environmental Quality Monitoring solution to the commercial Smart Building market to help them more easily achieve their operational efficiency and sustainability goals," said Marc Sanchez, IotaComm's Vice President of Product & Technology. "Adopting LoRaWAN as the communication protocol and system architecture for Delphi360 has been a real game changer tremendously accelerating our product development cycle and allowing our platform to integrate with the ever-growing ecosystem of LoRaWAN sensors and devices" he added.

The key product differentiators and features in the Delphi360™ Beta include:

  • Plug-n-play installation of gateways using a custom provisioned factory image which reduces set up costs
  • Fully integrated gateways with the broader eco-system of LoRa™ network servers and sensors that include battery backup, an integrated 3G/4G modem and in-service updates
  • Battery-powered sensors lasting up to 10 years with user configurable parameters and thresholds
  • Smart room sensors that require simple deployment and offer a sleek and unobstructed design on wall, ceiling or table mount configurations
  • An indoor air quality sensor with a familiar thermostat form factor, programmable visual display and E-ink screen to preserve battery life that includes 7 customizable parameters
  • A customizable dashboard to accommodate multiple layout views

About Iota Communications, Inc.:

