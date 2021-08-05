checkAd

Scientific Evidence Presented at International Conference on Child Abuse

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

Dr. Ellen Lacter, Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE, Neil Brick and Wendy Hoffman

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

SMART newsletters is presenting their 24th child and ritual abuse conference on August 14 and 15th 2021.

S.M.A.R.T. Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Newsletter and Conferences-Neil Brick, Editor

Since 1995, SMART Newsletters has presented high quality, factual information about organized abuse.  https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/

Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE - Ritual Abuse in the UK

Her presentation will focus on the challenges, experiences and perspectives of ritual abuse survivors in the UK and parts of Europe over the past 30 years and explore the current situation in the UK. Laurie Matthew has over 40 years experience of directly supporting abuse survivors. Her recently published research has included participatory research with adult ritual abuse. https://www.rans.org.uk/

Dr. Ellen Lacter - One Hundred Children: A Parable for Healing from Dissociation-savvy Mind Control

She has written a parable with 15 fictionalized examples to help both identities who navigate daily life and more dissociated programmed identities to reflect on their programming and to exercise more conscious control over all of the abuser manipulations that they endured. Ellen Lacter has expertise in the treatment of dissociative disorders and severe trauma and has many publications on these subjects. www.endritualabuse.org

Developing a Mind of your Own – A Question and Answer Format

Facilitators: Wendy Hoffman and Neil Brick

Mind control is overwhelming by design. This is an opportunity to ask questions about what is difficult for you.

Neil Brick - Mind Control and How to Stop it

This presentation will explain how mind control and different suggestive techniques work in a variety of individual and public settings. Ways to expose and prevent mind control will be discussed.  Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His work continues to educate the public about child abuse, trauma and ritual abuse crimes. http://neilbrick.com

Wendy Hoffman – Self Esteem

Programming turns you away from your true self. Programmers and even satanic families do everything they can to make their victims feel bad about themselves, debasing them in every way possible. Wendy Hoffman endured various forms of secret mind control. She wants to help and support other survivors in their quests for freedom. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/

Child and Ritual Abuse Resources

Proof That Ritual Abuse Exists

https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/

Ritual Abuse and Child Abuse References

https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/studies/satanic-ritual-abuse-evidence-with-information-on-the-mcmartin-preschool-case/

Research and Information on Dissociative Identity Disorder

https://ritualabuse.us/research/did/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589097/SMART_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scientific Evidence Presented at International Conference on Child Abuse Dr. Ellen Lacter, Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE, Neil Brick and Wendy Hoffman EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SMART newsletters is presenting their 24th child and ritual abuse conference on August 14 and 15th 2021. Since …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Significant Positive Shift in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market with 23.39% CAGR During the Study ...
Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market worth $4.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Crowley & Stena RoRo to assist United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) in acquiring vessels ...
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Visitor Management System Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Rain Carbon Opens State-of-the-Art Rubber Lab at Distillation and Advanced Materials Facility in ...
Chinese Multinational Technology Company, HUAWEI, Aligns With Singapore-Based Healthtech Start-up ...
Bioactive Material Sales to Triple Over Current Valuation, Reaching US$ 6.2 Bn by 2031
Dominica's Vulnerability Risk and Resilience Fund Generates $5 Million From Citizenship by ...
Titel
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
SVOLT Energy Closes 10.28 Billion RMB B Round Financing in Less Than 5 Months
Americas Structural Adhesives Market worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
DSM accelerates Science Based GHG emissions reduction target to 50% by 2030
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...