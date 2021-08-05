checkAd

MaxLinear, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will attend the following financial conferences in August and September 2021.

Financial Conference Schedule

  • Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The presentation will be made virtually and there will be a webcast in the IR section of www.maxlinear.com.
  • BMO 2021 Technology Summit on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The presentation will be made virtually and there will be a webcast in the IR section of www.maxlinear.com.
  • Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 31 to September 1, 2021.
  • Deutsche Bank Technology Conference 2021 on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The presentation will be made virtually and there will be a webcast in the IR section of www.maxlinear.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

