Oak Street Health Celebrates Opening of 100th Value-Based Primary Care Center

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is proud to announce the opening of its 100th center, a milestone the company is reaching less than eight years after it opened its first center on the north side of Chicago. The milestone also comes at the one year anniversary since Oak Street Health’s initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2020. Today, Oak Street Health employs more than 3,500 “Oakies'' who care for nearly 110,000 patients at its 100 centers across 15 states.

“The opening of our 100th center is an exciting milestone and would not be possible without the incredible work of our devoted team of Oakies who care for older adults across the country,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. ​“It’s a moment to celebrate while recognizing the work ahead to continue advancing our mission. We are more committed than ever to bringing our innovative care model and unmatched patient experience to more communities and improving health outcomes for our patients.”

In honor of the 100th center opening, Oak Street Health is partnering with the Chicago Region Trees Initiative (CRTI) to plant 100 trees in neighborhoods Oak Street Health serves across its home state of Illinois, where the company currently operates 21 centers caring for more than 42,000 Medicare beneficiaries and employing nearly 1,200 Oakies.

“Oak Street Health is proud to partner with CRTI, whose goal to improve tree equity in urban areas is aligned with Oak Street’s work to improve health equity in underserved neighborhoods,” added Pykosz. “Our community-based care model means that we not only want to help our patients live higher quality lives, but we also want to enrich the neighborhoods we serve. Evidence shows that a healthy tree canopy can support mental and physical health by reducing depression and decreasing respiratory illness. We are excited to connect with CRTI on this mission on behalf of our patients.”

The honorary first tree planting will take place at Lafayette Terrace Apartments (6956 S. Vincennes Ave, Chicago, IL 60621), a senior apartment building in Englewood. The planting will take place at 9:30am CT on Friday, August 6 and the following trees will be planted throughout the fall. The event will be attended by the Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner, Allison Arwady, M.D.

“I’m happy to join Oak Street Health for this celebration because they play such a vital role in improving community health, which we are all about at the Chicago Department of Public Health,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D.

To learn more about Oak Street Health’s value-based primary care model, click here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates 100 centers across 15 states. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

